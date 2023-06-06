Chelsea "really appreciate" Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia ahead of a possible summer move for him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Lavia set to leave Southampton?

The 19-year-old had a tough season in terms of the team he is playing for, with Saints finishing bottom of the Premier League and heading back down to the Championship.

Lavia stood out as unquestionably one of Southampton's most impressive players, however, producing consistently impressive performances in the middle of the park. Despite his tenders years, he performed with real maturity, sitting in front of the defence and averaging 2.1 tackles per game.

The £25,000-a-week Belgian's displays haven't gone unnoticed in recent months, with many of the country's biggest clubs eyeing a summer move for him. Chelsea are one of those who have constantly been linked with snapping him up, but the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are also believed to be in the conversation among others.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding Lavia's future, as the Blues' interest in him refuses to go away.

Are Chelsea keen on move for Lavia?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that Chelsea still rate Lavia highly ahead of a potential summer move, although there has been no real progress regarding a transfer of late:

"We know Chelsea really appreciate the player because of the director of Joe Shields. We will see where they go from that. But at the moment, this is not something advanced or imminent."

Lavia, who has been described as having a "supreme ability to pass" and has been hailed as a "monster", could be such a great long-term signing for Chelsea, potentially be viewed as the natural heir to N'Golo Kante, especially if the Frenchman's leaves when his contract expires this summer. The Southampton starlet's quality is summed up by the fact that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described him as "incredible", having left the Etihad to join Saints last summer.

At 19, Lavia's ceiling looks enormous, considering he is already proving himself as a key stater in the Premier League, and he is someone who could be Enzo Fernandez's midfield partner at Stamford Bridge for many years to come, making up for the disappointment of Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte looking set to join Paris Saint-Germain instead of the Blues.

Whether Lavia picks Chelsea remains to be seen, though, with no European football certainly working against them, but it is encouraging to hear that they still rate him highly and haven't ruled out the idea of making a move for him.