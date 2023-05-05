Chelsea could still sign Sadio Mane this summer, but others will have the leave the club first, according to an update from transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Mane having a good season?

The 31-year-old moved to Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer, following six memorable years at Anfield that had seen him become one of the best players in the Premier League. Big things were expected of him in Germany, but in truth, his first season there has been a disappointment.

After a promising start to life at Bayern, Mane has seen injuries disrupt his rhythm and playing time - he also missed the World Cup - and it has affected his performances at the same time since returning. Not only that, but a recent scuffle with teammate Leroy Sane saw him suspended and fined by the club, further suggesting that all is not well.

It could be that the £306,000-a-week star is allowed to leave Bayern at the end of the season, and with Chelsea looking for attacking reinforcements this summer, they have been linked with a move for him in the coming months. Now, a new update has emerged regarding the situation.

Could Chelsea snap up Mane?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Mane could indeed sign if Mauricio Pochettino backs the deal, but only if other unwanted individuals leave Stamford Bridge at the same time:

"So, Mane back to the Premier League? I could see that, but let’s wait until Poch is through the door before knowing whether that switch is genuinely doable. Maybe Pochettino is behind a move for Mane, but they cannot make a move like that unless others are heading out the door."

Chelsea's potential signing of Mane is a scenario that has both positive and negative elements to it, so it is a difficult one to weigh up overall.

On the plus side, the 95-cap Senegal international remains a good player with huge pedigree, and the fact that he has scored 111 goals in 263 Premier League appearances is proof that he knows how to excel in the division. That being said, at 31, his best days are now probably behind him and he has lost the electric pace he once possessed, meaning Chelsea could be wiser to look at younger alternatives.

It certainly wouldn't be a bad thing if the Blues snapped up Mane, especially if Pochettino personally wants him, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him come in and not be the force of old.