Chelsea are believed to be interested in bringing former defender Tino Livramento back to the club this summer before loaning him back to Southampton, according to a new transfer update.

How good is Tino Livramento?

The 20-year-old spent 12 years as a Blues player in the youth system, arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2009, before eventually departing in 2021.

Livramento joined Southampton at that point, and he has been a strong signing for the Saints overall, albeit unfortunately missing the vast majority of the 2022/23 season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury, being limited to just 26 minutes of action in all competitions.

In total, the £8,000-a-week right-back has made 34 appearances for Saints to date, scoring once and registering two assists in that time, as well as averaging 1.9 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game in the Premier League during the 2021/22 season.

While Chelsea deeming Livramento surplus to requirements two years ago, a shock report is now suggesting he could be set for a return to west London with a view to forcing his way into the side further down the line.

Could Livramento sign for Chelsea?

According to The Daily Mail, the Blues are interested in a "surprise" move to bring the youngster back to the club in the current transfer window, but would bizarrely send him straight back to the south coast:

"Chelsea have held talks with Southampton over a potential deal for their former right back Tino Livramento that would entail loaning him back. "Southampton value the 20-year old at £38million and have been rejecting offers from Newcastle United over the past week. They also wanted to have the England U21 international in their ranks for next season after his last campaign in the Premier League was blighted by injury. "Chelsea sold Livramento to Southampton for £8m which also included a hefty sell on percentage. The approach comes as a surprise with Reece James and new signing from Lyon Malo Gusto already on their books."

This news certainly comes as a surprise to many of a Chelsea persuasion, especially considering the Blues look fairly well-stocked at right-back for the long-term future, as the report alludes to.

There is no question that Livramento is a talented young footballer with a potentially big future in the game, however, being described as "outstanding" by current England Under-21s manager Lee Carsley and also possessing an "aura" about him, according to Theo Walcott.

The Southampton youngster certainly won't want to be playing in the Championship long term, following the south coast's side relegation from the Premier League, so if they cannot secure promotion at the first time of asking he may well expect top flight football instead.

With Reece James unquestionably Chelsea's strongest right-back option and Malo Gusto also coming in to provide competition for the England international, however, it is difficult to see how Livramento is going to be able to enjoy regular football and continue his development as a player at any point, considering both of those players are relatively young themselves.

There would be a heartwarming element to his return to west London, though, having ultimately not made the grade at senior level, and if Mauricio Pochettino sees him as a shrewd addition to his squad in the future, the new Blues manager should perhaps be trusted in his decision-making.