It could be a short Chelsea stint for Marc Cucurella, with The Sun reporting that incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino could already sell the defender on during this transfer window.

Who is leaving Chelsea in the summer transfer window?

The Blues have struggled to get going this season and have found themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table so far this campaign. New owner Todd Boehly would have hoped for a push towards Europe but instead his side have dropped to eleventh place. With only three games left this campaign too, the highest the club can finish is tenth.

It's the sort of form that saw previous boss Graham Potter lose his job. Having done a fantastic job with the Seagulls, he was poached by the Blues to do even better at Stamford Bridge. However, he was unable to get the side firing and was relieved of his duties. Now, it looks like it will be former Tottenham boss Pochettino who is tasked with taking the club forward - and he seemingly already has plans for some of the Chelsea squad.

According to a report from The Sun, there are several players who could be shown the exit door by the incoming manager and one of them is Cucurella. With the defender having managed only 21 starts in the Premier League this season, he has been in and out of the squad and it looks like there may no longer be a place at the Blues for the Spaniard.

Is Marc Cucurella leaving Chelsea?

Having stormed onto the scene in the Premier League with the Seagulls, it just hasn't worked out for the player at Stamford Bridge. With his old club, he had a 6.94 WhoScored rating, emerging as one of the brightest in his position. That rating has tailed off slightly at Stamford Bridge, with it now at 6.65 in the top flight, but it could be argued that in a team that has generally struggled, it is obviously harder to perform.

The former Brighton man has though proven that he can be a real talent at the top level in the past though, with Frank Lebouef calling Cucurella "fantastic" for one of his previous Chelsea displays. The defender then does have the capability to produce, it perhaps just hasn't been on as consistent a basis as the side would like. It means that he may now be shown the door with the Blues.