Chelsea are still confident of securing the signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Is Osimhen on fire this season?

The Blues are badly in need of signing a world-class centre forward this summer, with Kai Havertz arguably not at his best in that role and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang frozen out.

One player who has possibly been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea is Osimhen, who is enjoying a superb season for Napoli, inspiring them to within touching distance of a first Serie A title since 1990. The Nigerian, before yesterday's match with Verona, scored 21 goals in just 22 league starts, as well as finding the net four times in the Champions League.

Injury saw him miss Napoli's 1-0 defeat away to AC Milan in their quarter-final first leg clash earlier this week, with the result highlighting both how important he is and how badly they need him available for the return fixture.

Osimhen is likely to be a man in demand come the end of the season, and it looks as though Chelsea still believe he could end up at Stamford Bridge.

Are Chelsea confident of getting their man?

According to 90min, the Blues are "confident they can win the race" to snap up the 24-year-old this summer, even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. It is claimed that the west Londoners think they can "outbid their rivals", with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United all mentioned as possible suitors.

Osimhen's idol is Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, which could work in their favour, although Napoli will clearly be reluctant to sell arguably their most prized asset.

The Blues must do all they can to acquire the 23-cap and 15-goal Nigeria international's signature in the summer window, in what could be a huge statement signing. This season, few strikers in Europe have been as deadly - he was seven goals clear of anyone else in the Serie A Golden Boot race before Verona - and at 24, he still has so many years ahead of him to improve further and become an even more formidable prospect.

Granted, not having Champions League football could certainly work against Chelsea, but if Osimhen wants to emulate Drogba and generally likes the appeal of moving to Stamford Bridge, it could be a game-changing signing, with former United striker Dimitar Berbatov recently hailing him as "unbelievable".