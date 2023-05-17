Chelsea are viewing Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani as alternatives to Victor Osimhen this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Will Chelsea sign a striker this summer?

This is going to be one of the most important transfer windows in the Blues' recent history, following a pitiful season in the Premier League. They sit a lowly 11th in the table currently, following last Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest, and major additions are required at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino will almost certainly be appointed Chelsea's new manager in the near future - it could even happen this week - and he will no doubt already be eyeing up potential additions. One area of the pitch that simply must be strengthened is centre forward, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Pierre -Emerick Aubameyang not cutting the mustard there this season.

It looks as though Osimhen is the No.1 option for the Blues this summer, with the £93,000-a-week attacker enjoying a sensational season for Napoli, scoring 28 goals in all competitions and helping his side clinch Serie A title glory.

Who are viewed as Osimhen alternatives?

Writing on Twitter on Monday, Galetti confirmed that Osimhen is Chelsea's "main target", but name-checked both Vlahovic and Kolo Muani as backup options:

" #Chelsea are looking for a new striker this summer: Victor #Osimhen is the main target. Understand that #CFC - to convince #Napoli - could offer more than €100M for the player. The Blues have Dusan #Vlahovic and Randal #KoloMuani in their list as well."

Both Vlahovic and Kolo Muani could be strong options if Chelsea are unable to acquire Osimhen's services, with a lack of a Champions football, and European action in general, working against them in terms of luring in the very best stars.

The former has scored ten goals in Serie A for Juventus this season, and been hailed as "lightning" and "ridiculous" by Micah Richards in the past. He is still young and could be someone who develops into an even more top-level striker at Stamford Bridge.

Kolo Muani is having an even better season than Vlahovic, however, scoring 14 goals and registering ten assists in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, not to mention so nearly scoring a last-gasp winner for France in their eventual World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

Having both in the pipeline should Osimhen not work out is encouraging to see, suggesting that Pochettino is already having a positive impact behind the scenes, assuming he is working alongside Todd Boehly with transfers.