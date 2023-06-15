Chelsea have placed Rasmus Hojlund on their list as a potential striker they could move for this summer, according to a report from Evening Standard.

Are Chelsea signing Rasmus Hojlund?

The 20-year-old currently plays his football in Italy for Atalanta and helped the side to a fifth place finish in Serie A this campaign thanks to his goals and assists. Having been played more times this year than ever before in his career - he featured in 32 league games for the side - he was able to produce his best ever goal haul of nine, and had two assists to boot.

In addition to that, when compared to some of the other strikers across the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe, he emerged as a leading attacker despite his youth. Hojlund's non-penalty xG rate of 0.47 per 90 for example led to him being ranked in the top 16% in his position over the course of the year - an excellent feat considering his relative inexperience and age.

With eleven progressive passes received per 90 too, he actually ranks in the 99% percentile for that figure. It shows that not only is he adept at hitting the back of the net but is able to make clever runs, get into good positions and receive the ball in dangerous areas.

This has led to interest from Manchester United in the Premier League but it appears they could now have a rival in their race to sign the player. That's because according to a report from Evening Standard, the player is on Chelsea's radar as a striker they could sign should other deals not materialise. Boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking at potential forwards to sign and Hojlund's name has cropped up as an alternative to Nicolas Jackson, who is mentioned in the same report.

When does Rasmus Hojlund's contract expire?

With the player's deal only running out at Atalanta in 2027 - having only arrived in Serie A at the beginning of the campaign - they won't be too keen to let him go and could demand £65m for his signature according to this report.

However, his performances have clearly caught the eye of those at Stamford Bridge - and he's also impressed many in the game too - talent scout Jacek Kulig stated that the player is a "complete forward" and an "absolute monster". If the Blues desire a younger striker to lead the line for the club and to help Pochettino get the side back to winning ways, it appears as though that could be Hojlund.