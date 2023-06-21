Callum Hudson-Odoi has been the subject of "conversations" between Chelsea and Saudi clubs, claims transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Chelsea winger is seemingly the next in a long list of Blues players linked with a possible move to the Middle East.

Chelsea transfer news - What's the latest on Callum Hudson-Odoi?

The football world's new big spenders have been acquiring top talent from across Europe over the last few months, but the players have usually been on the wrong side of 30, so rumours of a deal for Hudson-Odi have been a huge shock.

The Cobham graduate first burst onto the scene back in 2018, but since then has struggled to nail a starting spot down in West London, leading him to take a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Unfortunately for all involved, the 22-year-old has failed to fulfil expectations in Germany, making just 14 league appearances for Bayer, scoring no goals and registering just one assist.

It hasn't been much better in the Champions League either, as he has played six games but scored just once and registered no assists.

It hasn't been a good couple of years for a player once described as "special" by former manager Frank Lampard.

What did transfer expert Fabrizio say about Callum Hudson-Odoi to Saudi Arabia?

Romano clarified that conversations about the player have been had between Chelsea and clubs in Saudi Arabia, but there is no indication of the player's preference just yet.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: "Exclusive news yesterday night was about Callum Hudson-Odoi. Another player discussed between Chelsea and Saudi clubs is Callum Hudson-Odoi.

"Conversations ongoing between clubs but not clear yet, in this case, if the player has already accepted, so it's not clear if he's going to say yes to this possibility or maybe if he wants to continue in Europe."

Who is getting paid what in the Saudi Pro League?

Even though the Saudis only really started to splash the cash in January, with the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, a whole host of star players have opted to join the burgeoning league.

The second-highest earner in the league, just behind Ronaldo's eye-watering wages of £176m-per-year, is the current Ballon d'Or holder, Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid's second top scorer, Benzema, left the club this summer to join Al-Ittihad for a reported salary of £172m, just shy of his former teammate.

Just below the former Los Blancos stars are the wages Reuben Neves, N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly are set to make once they complete their moves.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers man is set to earn £300k-per-week net once he joins up with his teammates at Al Hilal.

Double Premier League-winning Kante will earn a whopping £86m across a four-year contract with Benzema's new club Al-Ittihad.

Finally, the Frenchman's Chelsea teammate, Koulibaly, is set to earn himself a hefty salary of £28m a year, more than he currently gets in west London.

With this kind of spending power, it's no surprise more and more stars of European football are considering a move to Saudi Arabia.