Chelsea are still "pushing" for a "10/10" talent and someone tipped to be a "future midfield leader" after completing the record-breaking deal to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea transfer news - what is the latest?

The transfer window is already one of the most entertaining periods in the football calendar, one filled with twists, turns, and drama everywhere you look, but perhaps no club does it better than Chelsea.

Ever since their takeover by the Russian Billionaire Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich in 2004, the West Londoners have consistently splashed unimaginable amounts of cash on a seemingly yearly basis, and they've done it again.

After the dramatic developments on Thursday night that saw Brighton accept Liverpool's offer of £111m for their Ecuadorian dynamo Caicedo it looked like Mauricio Pochettino's side had quite embarrassingly lost out on their number one transfer target after spending months trying to get a deal over the line.

And yet, in another twist nobody saw coming, the 21-year-old turned down the Reds, preferring instead a move to Stamford Bridge following the discussions he had been having with the team.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed for a new Premier League record fee of £115m, with the medical already booked and ready to go.

However, with the Pensioners still a little light in midfield, they look set to continue in their pursuit of Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia, and just as with Caicedo, they could steal him from under the noses of Liverpool, per Transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel and how the Blues are still "pushing" to secure the youngster's signature:

"One of the players in the list of both Liverpool and Chelsea remains Romeo Lavia. Let's see how Chelsea will act after signing Moises. They spent a lot of money, so let's see if they will decide to go also on Romeo Lavia.

"They had the bid in at Southampton, but the same happened also in Liverpool, so both clubs are actively working on Lavia. At the moment, we still have to wait and see how Chelsea will act after closing the Caicedo deal because the focus was on Caicedo in the recent hours and let's see also what Liverpool will decide to do if they want to push for Lavia or maybe go on another Target.

"But I can tell you that Liverpool are already speaking to agents of other players in that position, so there is Lavia but not only Lavia. And Chelsea remain interested in the Lavia deal, so everything is open on that one. Let's see what's going to happen.

"But Chelsea pushing Liverpool still there but Liverpool also speaking to agents of other players for that position so let's see what's going to happen there."

How much will Romeo Lavia cost?

Southampton have been entirely consistent in their appraisal of their youngster so far this year, with the club constantly reaffirming their valuation of the teenager is £50m, following all three of Liverpool's bids that have been slightly below that figure.

However, with demand in the 19-year-old increasing and Chelsea's need for bodies in midfield, Todd Boehly and Co have seemingly increased the asking price, with 90min reporting that they made an offer worth £55m on August 11th.

Not to be outdone and lose another priority target to the same team in under a week, Jurgen Klopp's side have reportedly agreed on a deal worth £60m with the Championship club, per Sky Sports News.

While this is a significant development in this evolving saga, the same publication also reiterates exactly what Romano has said, that regardless of this agreement, Chelsea are 'still pushing to sign Lavia.'

While the fee might be ballooning a far beyond what either team would've thought likely just a week ago, the full Belgium international is an excellent player and an exciting prospect that would help improve both teams' midfield.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig was raving about him only a few months ago, saying:

"Roméo Lavia is a very underrated passer. Born in 2004. Maturity and quality. 10/10 talent. The future midfield leader of Belgium NT and a top Premier League club."

If the West Londoners can sign Caicedo and Lavia in the same week whilst depriving a direct rival of their services, it could go down as one of the greatest transfer coups ever.