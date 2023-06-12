Chelsea will hold a meeting with Inter Milan at some stage this month to discuss the possibility of acquiring Andre Onana over the summer window.

How much is Andre Onana worth?

A hugely underwhelming 2022/23 campaign for the west London side is expected to see a lot of change happen at Stamford Bridge over the summer.

The main change - which has already been confirmed - is the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout following the sacking of Graham Potter.

And despite the Blues having spent huge sums of money since the arrival of Todd Boehly, there is no shortage of transfer speculation surround the Bridge already.

Indeed, it is believed the Blues will be looking to add a new goalkeeper to their squad this summer despite the Londoners ending the campaign with an impressive defensive record.

One name who is being heavily linked with a potential move to the Bridge is the Inter Milan shot-stopper, Onana, who has recently played in the Champions League final.

According to reports in Italy (via Inter1908), the Serie A giants would be looking for a fee in the region of €50m (£42.8m) this summer for the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the two clubs are set to hold a meeting later this month where he expects the 27-year-old to be mentioned heavily:

"And we know about the Chelsea interest, in particular, from what I'm told, there is one specific director in the Chelsea board who is a big fan of Andre Onana."

"What we can say is that in the next days, and this is going to happen in June, Chelsea and Inter will speak. They will have a direct talk they will discuss Romelu Lukaku because, formally, Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea now. They will discuss also the situation and this appreciation from Chelsea for Andre Onana."

How much does Andre Onana earn?

The Cameroonian has had a turbulent couple of seasons which even included a lengthy ban following an investigation into banned substance usage.

On top of that, he was recently sent home from the winter World Cup after a disagreement with his manager and has since quit the national side.

However, this is a goalkeeper who has had an impressive campaign for the Serie A giants despite Simone Inzaghi's men not quite being at their best.

Indeed, over his 13 appearances in the Champions League this season, the 27-year-old was able to keep a stunning eight clean sheets.

It is reported the shot-stopper earns in the region of £63k-per-week at Inter which is less than half of what Kepa is believed to be on in west London.

Chelsea are said not to be the only club who could potentially make a move for the 27-year-old this summer with Tottenham Hotspur also linked with Onana.

However, considering they hold a potential trump card with Romelu Lukaku, it will be intriguing to see how a potential deal could pan out for the Cameroonian.