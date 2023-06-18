Chelsea are now ready to secure the services of the Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson this summer with personal terms already agreed.

How much is Nicolas Jackson worth?

It was a season to forget for the Blues as they were forced to settle for a 12th placed finish in the Premier League as they saw two managers come and go.

Indeed, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter saw the wrath of the Chelsea owner Todd Boehly who sacked both managers over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Looking ahead to the new campaign, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has been handed the reins in west London to try and turn around their fortunes.

One of their biggest issues in the 2022/23 season was their ability to find the back of the net with only five other clubs scoring fewer than their return of 38 goals.

But it seems as if Boehly is looking to provide Pochettino with a player to solve those issues in Jackson.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Blues are now ready to pay the 21-year-old's £29.8m release clause:

"And now what's going on guys, we can say that Chelsea have, of course, full agreement with the player. He wants impsed to join Chelsea, this something guaranteed and from what I'm told it's going to be a very long contract. So not a regular five-year deal. But more than this, so long, very long term contract is ready.

"But also important to say that, from what I understand, Chelsea are prepared to trigger and activate the release clause of Nicolas Jackson."

How many goals has Nicolas Jackson scored?

The Senegalese striker enjoyed a profitable campaign in La Liga over the course of the 2022/23 term which saw him return 12 goals and four assists in his 26 appearances (via Transfermarkt).

Jackson endured a hip issue during the middle of the campaign which saw the 21-year-old miss a number of games in La Liga.

However, upon his return, the striker showed some stunning form which has earned him the attention of the likes of Chelsea.

Over his final eight games in the Spanish top flight, Jackson provided a stunning return of nine goals and two assists including a goal on the final day against Atletico Madrid.

However, whether he will be able to convert that form into the Premier League is another matter.

Chelsea have been linked with a sensational summer swoop for the mightily impressive Victor Osimhen who has proven himself in Serie A by netting 26 league goals alone (via Transfermarkt).

Considering Chelsea have also allowed Joao Felix to return to Aleti following the conclusion of his loan deal, it will be intriguing to see whether Boehly looks to provide Pochettino with more firepower throughout the summer.