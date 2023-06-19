Chelsea could be set to see some further players make the move from west London to Saudi Arabia this summer with Kalidou Koulibaly a potential departure.

How old is Kalidou Koulibaly?

It was a season which Chelsea will be hoping to forget in a hurry after the 2022/23 campaign was only able to offer them a 12th placed finish in the Premier League.

Although many will want to forget the season's failings, it will be important for Todd Boehly to learn from their errors which led to such a disastrous campaign.

And it seems as if the American's hectic transfer strategy could be set to continue into this summer with a number of exits potentially set to be finalised.

Indeed, it has been suggested N'Golo Kante's time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end with a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia set to see the Frenchman move to the Middle East.

And he may not be the only Chelsea star to make the move this summer with the likes of the 31-year-old Koulibaly also believed to be lined up for a move by Al-Hilal.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Senegal international could be set to bring in around £25m for the Blues this summer:

"From what I told, Chelsea would get around €25m/€30m [£21m/£26m]. This is still under discussion will continue [this] week, but the fee will be around €30m [£26m] for Chelsea for Kalidou Koulibaly.

"This is the expectation between Chelsea and Al-Hilal. It's fair to say that also Inter Milan asked for Koulibaly on loan but Chelsea have been very clear only permanent transfer and this is why now Al-Hilal are the favourites."

How much does Koulibaly earn?

The 31-year-old has only played one season in the English top flight since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer from Napoli.

It was believed the experienced centre-back signed for the Blues in a deal worth in the region of £33m.

Having signed for the Blues, it is reported the Senegal international was handed a stunning £295k-per-week deal to play in west London.

Despite earning such an enormous weekly wage, the experienced defender only made 20 starts for the Blues in the Premier League over the 2022/23 campaign.

And with this in mind, there is a huge sum of money being spent every week on a player who is not exactly contributing a huge deal to the starting XI.

Considering how heavily Chelsea have spent under the stewardship of Boehly and co, a potential deal to bring in around £25m for a player who is not exactly a crucial part of the starting XI could pose a seriously attractive proposition.

The Blues spent in the region of £600m last season under Boehly, and potential deals like this could possibly help the Londoners to balance their books.