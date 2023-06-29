Chelsea will definitely make a "proper attempt" to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo this summer, according to Dean Jones.

Will Chelsea sign Caicedo?

Having managed to recoup a significant portion of the money they have spent since Todd Boehly's Stamford Bridge arrival following some quickfire sales, Mauricio Pochettino is now turning his attention to Chelsea incomings.

The Blues have spent over £500m on players since their new owner arrived, with seemingly no rhyme or reason to much of the transfer business they have conducted.

Chelsea fans will be hoping for stability under Pochettino, and some semblance of a plan, as they put behind them a season of woe which resulted in a 12th-placed Premier League finish.

Christopher Nkunku has already arrived at Stamford Bridge following his £52m from RB Leipzig, where he shared the Bundesliga Golden Boot with Niclas Fullkrug last term, and now the Blues are turning their attention to midfielder Caicedo.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones reassured Chelsea supporters that a bid from the Blues is on its way and that they will put in a "serious offer".

"Chelsea are very sure they will make a proper attempt to sign Caicedo," said Jones. "They are positioning themselves in the market to do so.

"They've been offloading players as a point of urgency, so there is room in the squad for what else they need to do and the fat is trimmed. But Moises Caicedo is a player that Chelsea have in their sights, and they intend to make a serious offer to Brighton to get him through the door."

Chelsea reportedly had a bid of £55m rebuffed by Brighton in the January transfer window, but now look set to sign the Ecuadorian, who has been hailed as an "eye-catching" player, for a fee closer to £80m.

Who else are Chelsea signing?

According to Fabrizio Romano, there will be two new Chelsea players imminently. One is forward Nicolas Jackson, who has completed a medical ahead of his arrival from Villarreal.

The other is Angelo Gabriel from Santos, a Brazilian wonderkid who is set to cost them just under £13m. The 18-year-old is then expected to head out on loan to French side Strasbourg to allow him some European experience before returning to Stamford Bridge.

Angelo joins Andrey Santos and Kendry Paez as the latest young South American exports to make the switch to the London club.

Romano has also suggested that Chelsea could sign another midfielder after the expected arrival of Caicedo, with Valencia's Yunus Musah a supposed target.