Chelsea are expected to sign two new midfielders this summer, one of whom will be Moises Caicedo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What is the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues are currently focusing on outgoings this summer, but will likely soon dip into the market themselves as they offer new boss Mauricio Pochettino a chance to sculpt his squad.

Having already been busy in the market, with plenty of players still to leave Stamford Bridge, predicting what Chelsea's starting XI will look like next season is nothing short of impossible.

Chelsea have already signed RB Leipzig sensation Christopher Nkunku, albeit a deal was agreed long ago for the Frenchman, and are nearing the completion of a deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

However, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Blues want two midfielders in the window, one of whom will be Brighton's Ecuadorian.

"Caicedo is the priority now, of cousre," said the Italian. "As you mentioned, at Chelsea, again, they feel in control for Caicedo. So, first step has to be Caicedo."

"They wanted [Manuel] Ugarte and Caicedo, not only Ugarte or Caicedo. And this is a message, it's like, okay, there is a chance for Chelsea to go for a second midfielder."

He added: "So, I'm sure that Chelsea will consider opportunities for one more midfielder, in case they find something smart. From my understanding, if they sign a second midfielder, this could be something that could be a player that could be a versatile midfielder, who can help also in different positions."

Chelsea were strongly linked with Manuel Ugarte, who has since joined Paris Saint-Germain, with Romano citing Pochettino as a key reason for the Blues not submitting a "crazy" proposal for the Uruguayan, despite his fondness for the midfielder.

Given that N'Golo Kante has left Chelsea, with Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher expected to follow, top-quality reinforcements are required at Stamford Bridge.

Who are Chelsea linked with?

With the Caicedo deal seemingly in the bag, Chelsea will need to turn their attention to other midfield targets.

One of said targets could be Valencia's Yunus Musah, who has reportedly been looked at by the Blues' recruitment team. Chelsea and Arsenal have apparently scouted the player since January, but no concrete negotiations have taken place.

The 24-cap United States international impressed at the 2022 World Cup at just 20-years-old, showcasing the potential he possesses.

Making 37 appearances for Valencia last season, Musah certainly fits the bill of versatile midfielder. He featured, albeit infrequently, as an attacking midfielder, right-winger and left-sided midfielder last term.