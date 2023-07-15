Chelsea's backroom staff and scouts are "really pushing" for the club to sign 19-year-old French wonderkid Rayan Cherki from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon as they like the player "an awful lot", per Graham Bailey.

Is Rayan Cherki joining Chelsea?

Chelsea have certainly made the most of the transfer window so far this summer, with practically a full XI of Premier League quality players leaving the club as Mauricio Pochettino oversees a serious squad overhaul.

A number of players, such as N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy, have left West London for the immense riches available in Saudi Arabia, whereas others like Kai Havertz have just moved across London to join Premier League rivals Arsenal.

At this point in time, the only major signing the club have made this summer has been Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson who cost slightly more than £30m, but another new face could soon join him.

The Blues have been linked to the incredibly exciting Lyon midfielder, Cherki.

American outlet ESPN have reported that the Pensioners have identified the France under-21 star as the perfect 'replacement' for US international Christian Pulisic, who has just been announced as a new AC Milan player.

While Lyon are reluctant to lose their promising youngster, problems around France's own version of financial fair play mean that they would be willing to part with the dynamic midfielder if a club can stump up the €40m (£34m) asking price.

Chelsea's interest in the Lyon-born phenom is primarily being pushed by the club's backroom staff and scouting department, per Graham Bailey.

He explained the situation on the Talking Transfers podcast:

"My understanding is that Chelsea's backroom staff and scouts are really pushing for this, they like him an awful lot. It will be interesting to see where we go here, but Chelsea are pushing forward."

How good is Rayan Cherki?

At just 19 years old, there is already a lot of hype and excitement around Cherki, but from looking at his performances and underlying numbers, it's easy to see why.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the "creative monster" sits in the top 1% for successful take-ons, the top 2% for progressive carries, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for touches in the opposition's penalty area, and the top 6% for expected assists, progressive passes, and progressive passes received, all per 90.

With numbers like that, it should come as no surprise to hear that he had a fantastic season for Lyon last year, with WhoScored giving him an average rating of 6.99 across his 34 Ligue 1 appearances.

He has clearly caught the attention of former Chelsea star and French international Frank Leboeuf, who waxed lyrical about the 19-year-old on ESPN FC, saying:

"Skill-wise, one of the best players already on earth. He's unbelievable for a 19-year-old. The guy can do everything."

Even with Chelsea's relatively young squad, if they can secure the signature of Cherki, it could end up being one of the summer's best deals, as he could potentially play for the club for over a decade.