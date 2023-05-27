Chelsea may not enter the transfer market this summer to sign a striker unless their squad is trimmed appropriately, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

Chelsea have been in poor form in front of goal this term and hitting the target has been a major contributing factor to their dismal season.

In the Premier League, the Blues have scored just 37 times heading into their final match of the campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday and have only managed to outscore three sides outright in the English top flight; Southampton, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A constant flow of goals has been a real issue for the Blues and that is reflected in the fact that not a single Chelsea player has managed to hit double figures this term, with top-scorers in all competitions Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz being tied on nine goals apiece, as per Transfermarkt.

In January, Chelsea invested significant money to bring attackers Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and David Datro Fofana to Stamford Bridge. Despite this, none of the four players have managed to have a sustained impact in SW6.

The former, Mudryk, was brought to west London for a fee of £88.5 million mid-season, though he has received criticism from pundit Gary Neville for missing a glorious opportunity for Chelsea against Manchester United in their 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford, as per Sky Sports via METRO, as the 48-year-old stated: "It’s so heavy that touch its unbelievable. That is just confidence, or a lack of it. It’s like he hasn’t got a picture of what he’s going to do with it before he receives it. It’s all a bit fast in his head."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown isn't sure if Chelsea will actually look to strengthen their striking options in the summer despite their obvious lack of potency in front of the target.

Brown told FFC: "So it's hard to see Chelsea committing a load of money towards another signing until the squad is brought down and it wouldn't surprise me if Chelsea don't buy a striker at all this summer. I think it's unlikely that they're going to be in the market to make huge signings really."

Have Chelsea been linked with any strikers that can help solve the problem?

Chelsea and links to strikers are never far away and it would be a major boost to everyone involved with the Blues this summer if they were able to acquire a talented forward.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is a top target for Chelsea and incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino is convinced that signing an elite forward can help propel the side up the Premier League table next term, as per talkSPORT.

One report in Spain also claims that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is of interest to Chelsea; however, they will have to compete with La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid to land the Serbia international.

The Evening Standard have revealed that Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham sent scouts to watch Gent attacker Gift Orban, potentially offering another solution to their goalscoring woes.

Once the off-season arrives, surely bringing in a forward will have to be among Pochettino's priorities as the Blues look to get themselves back on the canvas in 2023/24.