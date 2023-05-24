Chelsea are still pushing to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, with the player top of the Stamford Bridge wishlist, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

What’s the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues have endured a frustrating 2022/23 season, with Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter both receiving the sack during the current campaign.

Frank Lampard has taken temporary charge until the end of the season, but it seems as if Mauricio Pochettino will be the next man in the Stamford Bridge hot seat. The Argentine already appears to have identified Osimhen as his top summer target, and a further update has now emerged.

Plettenberg took to Twitter in the last 24 hours to share news on Osimhen and Chelsea. He stated that the Blues are “still pushing” for the Nigeria international, who is top of the list at Stamford Bridge, however, no Champions League football next season could be an issue.

“News Osimhen: Chelsea is still pushing! They want him as their new striker! He’s top of the list. Understand there are price expectations about €110m + Boni at this stage.

“But CFC has to sell players first and De Laurentiis wants more and at least €150m. Problematic for Chelsea: No Champions League next season.”

Who wants to sign Victor Osimhen this summer?

It isn’t just Chelsea who want to sign Osimhen this summer, though, with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Newcastle United also keen on the 24-year-old. Along with clubs in England, Paris Saint-Germain are interested, and it’s easy to see why, with Osimhen netting 28 times in 37 games in all competitions this season.

Called a 'monster' by members of the media, Osimhen has also come in for praise from legendary striker David Trezeguet, who described the forward as 'unique':

“He’s a unique player, a prototype of the new player, fast, and he moves a lot. I think he has become a striker with an important profile. He knows how to move and manage himself in the match.”

Chelsea have lacked goals this season, scoring 36 times in as many Premier League games, less than the likes of 19th-placed Leeds United and 18th-placed Leicester City, so Osimhen could help get the Blues back on track in the final third under Pochettino, and it seems as if the club will do everything they can to secure his services over the coming months.