Chelsea's academy has produced a number of top talents in recent years, with Reece James, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher all establishing themselves as first-team regulars at Stamford Bridge having first emerged at Cobham.

However, not all the academy graduates have gone on to have a positive impression in the Premier League, with 23-year-old Trevoh Chalobah continuing to struggle this season.

Should Chelsea ditch Trevoh Chalobah?

The centre-back has earned a woeful 6.44 rating from WhoScored across his 18 appearances in the top flight, with his game time limited following the signings of Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly.

That being said, he was given the nod to start by Frank Lampard in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, and perhaps highlighted why he cannot be considered a long-term option for the Blues after he was rinsed by Rodrygo for the opener at Stamford Bridge.

Fortunately for Chelsea, Levi Colwill is currently making a name for himself out on loan, and the 20-year-old could potentially replace Chalobah in the first team next season if he is given the game time that his potential warrants.

Could Levi Colwill become a regular at Chelsea?

According to The Athletic, the England U21 international is highly rated at Chelsea and seen as a big part of their long-term plans but has attracted interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Brighton, where he is currently on loan.

It is said that the centre-back will wait and see who Chelsea appoint as their new manager before signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues must ensure that he commits his future to the club, as it would be a disaster to lose another top young defender, as they did with Fikayo Tomori.

Last season saw Colwill impress with Huddersfield Town in the Championship, helping the Terriers to the playoff final, making 31 appearances and averaging a strong 6.97 rating from WhoScored for his performances in the second tier, which saw him earn the praise of former teammate Lewis O'Brien.

He said: “When people like that come in, he’s a young player and you question, is he going to perform? But he has stepped into the Championship unbelievably well - I’m sure he’s got a fantastic career ahead of him at the highest level.”

The youngster has gone on to make 15 appearances for the Seagulls so far this campaign, and could well be swayed by the offer of first-team football elsewhere, given that he is still yet to make his professional debut at Chelsea.

Given his obvious potential and strong displays on loan, it makes sense for him to replace a faltering Chalobah at Stamford Bridge next season.