Trevoh Chalobah has established himself as a regular at Chelsea over the past few seasons and his market value has understandably rocketed as a result.

Although the young centre-back recently signed a long-term contract extension at Stamford Bridge, the west London side are now safe in the knowledge that they would receive a significant fee should the academy graduate ever depart.

How much is Trevoh Chalobah worth?

Chalobah has been at Chelsea since joining the U9 set-up and progressed quickly into senior football, enjoying loan spells with Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town in the Championship, where he was a regular for both sides throughout the season, making a combined 82 appearances.

He would impress again in the 2020/21 season with FC Lorient, making 30 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, in which he contributed two goals and two assists, with his excellent performances clearly enough to convince those at Chelsea that he was ready to feature in Thomas Tuchel's squad the following year.

Under the German manager, Chalobah, who earns £50k-per-week, would make 30 appearances last season, which included three goals and one assist in 20 Premier League outings, with the 23-year-old earning a superb 7.03 average rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Teammate Thiago Silva sang his praises after he broke into the team last season and featured alongside the experienced Brazilian in defence.

He said: "He is a player despite being so young who plays like an experienced professional,’ says the Brazilian, ‘and that makes me really happy because I'm there alongside him playing the same position and I can see how he's performing, how he's developing.

"Some people said that he didn't have the ability to do so but he's made it because of his own capacities. That's something that makes me really happy because a player like Trevoh Chalobah is the future of this club."

This season was perhaps always going to be more of a struggle for the Englishman, given the signing of Benoit Badiashile and the return of Wesley Fofana from his long-term injury, but he has continued as a regular under Graham Potter, making 21 appearances in total this campaign.

Unsurprisingly, Chalobah's recognition as a regular first-team player at Chelsea has seen his market value soar in recent years, with FootballTransfers now suggesting that he would be worth €35m (£32m), which obviously is significant for the Blues considering he cost them nothing as an academy graduate.

After criticism for the loan army that Chelsea created years ago, with many never featuring for the club, it is good to see the likes of Chalobah, Mason Mount and Reece James playing a part at Stamford Bridge having come through the academy.