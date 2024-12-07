Chelsea's boardroom are apparently prepared to bid around £83 million for the signing of a big-name attacker - and one who would undoubtedly elevate Enzo Maresca's side to new heights.

Chelsea face Tottenham after big Premier League win

The west Londoners don't return to action until Sunday, with Chelsea set to take on topsy-turvy Tottenham Hotspur across the English capital.

Chelsea are going into the contest in imperious form, remaining unbeaten in the Premier League since a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in October, winning their last three top-flight games.

Maresca's men have also scored more goals than any other side in the division, which is testament to the excellent job he's done since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, as national media carry on floating the idea that Chelsea could be genuine title contenders.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30

Maresca denies Chelsea could win the league this season, though, as the Italian looks to keep his team's feet firmly planted on the ground.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have endured a 2024/25 of serious inconsistency. Ange Postecoglou guided his side to a very impressive 4-0 win away to English champions Man City around a fortnight ago, only to watch his men fail to beat struggling Serie A side Roma, Fulham and Bournemouth thereafter.

Postecoglou is under growing pressure at Spurs as a result, and many would fancy Chelsea to win this one comfortably, especially after they smashed Southampton 5-1 at St Mary's in their most recent encounter.

However, Maresca has praised Sunday's opponents as a "fantastic" team and suggested that they won't be easy customers.

"They have very good players with a very good manager," said Maresca on Tottenham.

"It is very clear what they want to do on and off the ball. What kind of problems they have, I don't know - you would have to be there to understand the problems. But they are a fantastic team. Two weeks ago, they beat City 4-0, so they are a very good team."

Off the field, Todd Boehly and BlueCo are believed to be on the hunt for a new No 9, regardless of Nicolas Jackson's excellent start to this campaign, Chelsea's overall scoring form and their abundance of attacking quality.

Chelsea prepared to bid £83m for Isak

Chelsea have drawn up a shortlist of striker targets heading into 2025, which includes Ipswich Town starlet Liam Delap, among others.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who bagged 25 goals in all competitions last term, is regarded as one of the Premier League's best centre-forwards - and his contract situation at St James' Park is putting a host of elite clubs on red alert.

Eddie Howe is attempting to secure a contract extension for Isak, but these talks are proving "complex", with Chelsea apparently lurking to take advantage. Reports have suggested that Chelsea could make a move for Isak next year, with a report in the Spanish media now providing further news on this.

It is believed that Chelsea's board are prepared to bid around £83 million for Isak and view the Sweden international as a potentially gamechanging signing who could change the direction of Maresca's attack.

At Newcastle, they'd analyse such an offer, which would also put the club at a "crossroads".

Called a potential "world star" by Jamie Redknapp, Isak has also drawn comparisons with Thierry Henry, and we anticipate that the competition for his signature will be ferocious - either in January or next summer.