A trophy-laden manager is apparently open to replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, with the board's stance on potentially appointing him emerging as well.

Chelsea begin search for new manager after Pochettino exit

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are set to begin Chelsea's search for a new manager, with Pochettino officially departing by mutual consent after months of speculation.

The Argentine lead Chelsea to European qualification after a fine end to 2023/2024, but that wasn't enough to convince the Chelsea hierarchy to stick with him. Before their excellent run of form in the latter stages, Pochettino was subject to uncertainty regarding his future, and reports at the time suggested Chelsea had already begun succession planning.

This is echoed by journalist Ben Jacobs, who shared a detailed analysis this week on Pochettino's departure and what comes next for Chelsea.

"Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley will lead Chelsea's search for a new manager," wrote Jacobs on X.

"Prior to Mauricio Pochettino's departure, succession planning had already begun. Clubs do this even if they don't make a change when there is uncertainty (or potential demand in other cases), or a manager is simply on a short-term contract. Expected to be a fast appointment. Kieran McKenna, Michel, Enzo Maresca and Thomas Frank all discussed.

Chelsea's final five results under Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

"Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim not viewed as likely at this stage. Volume of names shows #CFC have done their diligence allowing to them move quickly. As for Pochettino, understand he's happy to go straight back into work. His departure is described as amicable. Chelsea's strong end to the season, and form since Boxing Day, plus the young squad he was working with, mean he leaves with plenty of plaudits within the industry."

Many other names have been linked as well, like former boss Thomas Tuchel. Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg even claimed earlier this week that Chelsea have held loose talks with Tuchel over a return, with talkSPORT now sharing an update of their own on the trophy-laden tactician.

Chelsea board stance with Tuchel open to returning

According to the broadcaster, Tuchel is open to re-joining Chelsea as manager, but the feeling isn't mutual on the club's side after all.

Indeed, they claim that the hierarchy aren't keen on the possibility of a reunion with the 50-year-old, coming after their relationship ended on a very sour note last time round.

This could disappoint a section of supporters given his fan favourite status, and left-back Ben Chilwell could be gutted by this news as well.

"[Tuchel's continuity] can only be a good thing," said Chilwell in praise of Tuchel during his reign. "As players we have full confidence in the manager - we know we’re not going to get a better manager here. I’m not just saying it. He’s an unbelievable manager in all aspects and I think he has a lot of trust in us as well."