Chelsea have been interested in signing Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the Georgian's potential arrival at Stamford Bridge could see Todd Boehly admit his mistake with Mykhailo Mudryk.

Could Chelsea sign Kvaratskhelia?

Gazzetta dello Sport claimed at the back end of February that the runaway Serie A leaders were willing to double the wages of the winger in an attempt to batter away interest from willing suitors elsewhere, with Chelsea believed to be interested over the last few months.

The Blues could clearly do with additional firepower despite their £550m spending spree as they have just 29 goals in 28 top-flight fixtures to date after another blank against Aston Villa this weekend.

Kvaratskhelia won't be cheap, though, as his side are believed to want around €100m (£88m) to surrender one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has been instrumental in Luciano Spalletti's side's incredible performances in both Serie A and the Champions League this season with Journalist Mina Rzouki notably predicting early on in the Georgia international's stay in Naples that he was destined for big things.

She wrote: "Kvaratskhelia is a phenomenon. This kid is so special. I know it’s just Napoli’s second game, but he is bossing everything."

The youngster has nearly matched Chelsea's goal tally with his individual goal contributions for Napoli, boasting a remarkable 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions so far this term, which has helped him to a superb 7.64 rating from WhoScored for his performances in the Italian top flight.

For context, the top performer in Potter's squad according to WhoScored is Enzo Fernandez with a 7.07 average rating, while Kai Havertz is comfortably the top scorer at Stamford Bridge with a measly seven strikes in 27 Premier League appearances.

However, the German's contributions this season look good in comparison to Mudryk's, with the Ukrainian hauled off early again in yesterday's 2-0 defeat by Villa, with his tame finish when one-on-one with Emiliano Martinez perhaps a microcosm of his Chelsea career thus far.

The 22-year-old may only be young and adjusting to a new league but the reality is that Chelsea paid £88.5m for him and for that sort of money, you would expect an instant impact, as seen with Fernandez.

In seven Premier League appearances, he has mustered no goals and one assist, averaging a woeful 6.21 average rating from WhoScored which incredibly ranks him as the 30th-best performer at Stamford Bridge so far this campaign.

It might be too early to write Mudryk off completely, but it seems fair to suggest that Boehly made a mistake in spending so much on him.

Therefore, he could replace him entirely with another £88m signing in Kvaratskhelia, who has already proven himself to be a top player in a major European league with Napoli.