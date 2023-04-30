Chelsea are "not currently considering Paul Mitchell" for a role in their recruitment structure, reports CBS' Ben Jacobs.

How much have Chelsea spent?

The Blues have been the biggest spenders in the Premier League since Todd Boehly took control following the departure of Roman Abramovich, splashing out approximately €611m or £540m on new players.

So far, it's fair to say that none of the really big sigings have lived up to expecatations, perhaps with the exception of Argentina superstar Enzo Fernandez, with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella struggling for form.

The club will no doubt be busy again this summer as Boehly and Behdad Eghbali look to back their new permanent manager - presumed to be Mauricio Pochettino - with some signings of their own.

Will Chelsea hire a new sporting director?

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Boehly was considering a change to his boardroom structure, eyeing former Monaco, RB Leipzig, Tottenham and Southampton recruitment specialist Mitchell.

The 41 year-old apparently has a very good relationship with Pochettino and is known as somewhat of a transfer 'guru', and the report claims Chelsea hope he can use his contacts to find homes for some of their unwanted players, refining their squad in the process.

However, Jacobs has refuted this quite strongly, tweeting on Sunday morning: "Understand Chelsea are not currently considering Paul Mitchell. #CFC owners are very happy with Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley and their current recruitment structure. Model will continue to evolve, but Mitchell hasn’t been approached."

It seems Boehly, Eghbali and Co are sticking to their guns despite their dubious dealings in the market so far, and they will no doubt have plenty of sorting out to do, with the likes of N'Golo Kante out of contract this summer while players like Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic are linked with exits.