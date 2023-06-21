The next crop of exciting Chelsea youngsters is being assembled.

The club has recently completed the signings of Andrey Santos and Kendry Paez, as the new ownership and Mauricio Pochettino begins the quest to bring the biggest global talents to Stamford Bridge.

Another exciting teen that has been tipped to move to the English capital is Adama Bojang.

What’s the latest on Adama Bojang to Chelsea?

According to the Guardian, the Blues are in a hotly contested race for the 19-year-old alongside Manchester United, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Wolves.

He is attracting such vast interest due to his generational potential and his availability for an extremely low sum of €3m (£2.6m) from Steve Biko FC in his native Gambia.

However, the report details that his club has received an offer from an unnamed German side this week, with RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt also keenly tracking the West African superstar.

It is understood that Bojang would prefer a move to the Bundesliga, but if a Premier League side tables a suitable offer this may change his mind.

Who is Adama Bojang?

The forward has risen to international prominence thanks to his performances for his country at the U20 AFCON, as in six games, he scored four times from 1.79 xG, and notched one assist, equating to a contribution every 90 minutes.

His strikes included a hat-trick against South Sudan in the quarter-final and the winner in the next round against Nigeria. These results enabled Gambia to qualify for the 2023 U20 World Cup, and he was named in the CAF Best XI Team of the Tournament.

Described as “complete” by scout Jacek Kulig, 6-foot Bojang has been hailed for his pace, athleticism, movement, and technique as this set of imperious qualities has seen him compared to former Chelsea ace Tammy Abraham.

For the West London outfit, the 6 foot 3 star was a dependable and threatening asset, finding the net on 30 occasions in 82 appearances.

Rather unluckily, Thomas Tuchel opted to sanction Abraham’s exit to Roma to provide room for Romelu Lukaku, which has since unravelled into a disaster.

The former Swansea has retained his goal-scoring touch in Italy, with 48 goal involvements in 107 appearances.

Once lauded as “incredible” by Frank Lampard, Abraham, and Bojang share an abundance of similar traits as their exceptional speed and ability to operate as a dominant focal point are two required characteristics of a modern number nine.

The Blues should accelerate their attempts to complete this deal as for such a low price it is relatively risk-free and could evolve into something sensational.