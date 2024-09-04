Chelsea have been handed a positive update on the fitness of one of their stars as they look ahead to their clash with Bournemouth after the international break.

Mixed start for Maresca

Much of the discourse around Chelsea has been regarding the transfer window, but the mixed success off the pitch has translated onto it too. The Blues fell to a 2-0 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City on the opening day of the season but showed some positive signs during Enzo Maresca's debut in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

They then showed a glimpse of their potential as they thrashed Wolves 6-2 the following week, but stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in their most recent Premier League outing and struggled past Swiss side Servette FC in the Conference League qualifiers.

"We completely deserved to win the game. We controlled the game", Maresca told the media after their point against the Eagles. "Overall, we completely deserved to win the game. Unfortunately we didn't. The performance was very good on and off the ball. After we conceded the goal, we lost our way."

Next up, they face Bournemouth hoping to get back to winning ways, and could be set to welcome back a key man.

Chelsea handed injury boost vs Bournemouth

Now, Chelsea have been handed a boost for their next game as it has emerged that Romeo Lavia should be fit once more to take his spot in the starting XI. Lavia was one of the most impressive players on the pitch during pre-season and on the opening day of the season despite his side going down to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of reigning champions City.

But he missed the entirety of his first season at the club through injury, and as a result there were understandably fears that he may be sidelined for another significant period when he picked up a hamstring injury before his side's thrashing of Wolves.

Maresca played down those fears before the game at Molineux, explaining that "he has a small problem with his hamstring, an irritation but nothing that is a major problem. It’s nothing serious but one that we didn’t want to risk".

Now, the Blues have been handed a boost, with The Telegraph reporting that the 20-year-old is "due to start training again with a view to being fit for the Bournemouth game" which follows the international break.

Signed for £58m from under the noses of Liverpool after being called an "incredible" talent by Pep Guardiola, Lavia has plenty to do to justify his price tag at Stamford Bridge, but should his early season showings be anything to go by, he could be well on course to prove that fee a bargain in years to come.

Lavia's Premier League career to date Appearances 31 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 9 Total minutes 2330

Teammate Malo Gusto has not been so lucky with his own injury though, with the same report suggesting that the Frenchman could miss the clash with the Cherries after picking up a hamstring injury, while other right-back option and club captain Reece James is "a couple of weeks away from returning to full training", which may force Maresca to improvise in that position.