Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca will be without another star alongside right-back Malo Gusto, with both players injured and unavailable for selection as the Blues prepare to face Bournemouth this evening.

Chelsea travel to Bournemouth in first Premier League game back

Maresca's side travel to the Vitality Stadium today with Andoni Iraola's Cherries awaiting Chelsea right after the international break.

Chelsea come into the contest off the back of a fairly promising start to the new Premier League season. Despite tasting their first defeat of the 24/25 campaign against English champions Man City on the opening weekend, the west Londoners have since followed that up with two impressive performances.

Maresca watched from the dugout as his side thumped Wolves 6-2 at Molineux, with Noni Madueke putting in a Man of the Match showing and Joao Felix scoring on his second league debut for the club.

Chelsea were unlucky not to beat Crystal Palace the following weekend, creating a host of chances and dominating the overall play, but Maresca was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw after Eberechi Eze's excellent curled equaliser against the run of play.

Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace - top performers by WhoScored Player Match Rating Cole Palmer 7.6 Nicolas Jackson 7.2 Moises Caicedo 7.2 Eberechi Eze 7.2 Dean Henderson 7.1

Palace keeper Dean Henderson thwarted Chelsea time and time again at Stamford Bridge that afternoon, so Maresca will be hoping for more clinical finishing from his key forwards this evening on the south coast.

Their star players of late, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Madueke and others, are set to play a major role against Bournemouth. Defender Levi Colwill has also impressed Chelsea chiefs so far this season, with the Englishman forming a steady centre-back partnership alongside Wesley Fofana.

Unfortunately for Maresca, there are a few members of the squad who are currently sidelined and unable to contribute. Romeo Lavia could return for Chelsea's next game, but is unavailable for Bournemouth, while summer signing Omari Kellyman is out with a hamstring problem.

Maresca has also been dealt a real selection blow at right-back as of late, with both Gusto and Reece James currently sidelined.

Reece James out injured for Chelsea alongside Malo Gusto

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Maresca confirmed that James won't be ready to play Bournemouth as he recovers from his latest hamstring problem, alongside fellow full-back Gusto, who will miss out with a muscle injury.

"Unfortunately Reece needs more time," said Maresca on Chelsea's team news for Bournemouth. "Malo is still out. He is not available for tomorrow's game."

Chelsea will be hoping James can be back as soon as possible, with the Englishman desperately unlucky when it comes to hamstring issues. The £250,000-per-week captain missed a large chunk of 2023/2024 following surgery and more hamstring trouble, with James also yet to feature this season under Maresca as he continues rehab.

Gusto was Maresca's only other senior right-back alternative, so it will be interesting to see how the Italian sets up his team this evening.