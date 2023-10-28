Chelsea were beaten 2-0 at home by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, so which players at Stamford Bridge should be fearing for their place under Mauricio Pochettino?

Chelsea 0-2 Brentford

Chelsea hosted the Bees in a west London derby on Saturday lunchtime, looking to continue their improved recent form. Granted, the manner of the 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal last weekend was disappointing, but there have still been reasons for positivity until now.

Ethan Pinnock's second-half header proved to be the difference between the two sides, in what was a damaging loss for Pochettino's men, with Bryan Mbeumo providing an assist for the opener and a late goal after Robert Sanchez went forward for a corner. Here's how we rated each Chelsea player against Brentford as they suffered a grim home defeat...

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK: Robert Sanchez - 6/10

After a big error against Arsenal last weekend, Sanchez enjoyed a more boring day at the office, as Chelsea dominated for much of proceedings. He could do nothing about Pinnock's goal and made a great one-on-one save in stoppage time.

RB: Axel Disasi - 4/10

Disasi was used slightly out of position at right-back, and while he didn't always look like a natural down the right flank, he showed plenty of effort, albeit without much end product. Was caught napping for the goal, though, switching off at the back post as Pinnock made it 1-0.

CB: Thiago Silva - 5/10

Now 39 years of age, Silva continues to cruise through many games as if he is about ten years younger. Like most of the defenders, the Brazilian was largely untroubled for large chunks by an ineffective Bees attack, yet he has to take some blame for the second-half capitulation.

CB: Levi Colwill - 7/10

Having often been at left-back this season, Colwill was in his preferred central role and he did well alongside Thiago Silva. The young Englishman was a cultured presence a lot of the time, but Brentford grew in stature after the break and he looked more susceptible.

LB: Marc Cucurella - 6/10

Cucurella was a solid performer at left-back, as he looks to rebuild his Chelsea career after a disappointing start to it last season. He offered some forward running down the wing, but ultimately he didn't have a big enough impact in the final third.

CM: Moises Caicedo - 5/10

After a poor start to life at Chelsea, Caicedo has been undoubtedly growing as a player, but this was a forgettable outing next to Conor Gallagher. The Ecuadorian was neat and tidy, but more was needed from him as Chelsea searched for an equaliser.

CM: Conor Gallagher - 6/10

Gallagher has benefited from an extended run in the team, and he cut a confident figure on Saturday, using the ball well and covering plenty of ground. Like so many, as Chelsea got worse, so did he, but his effort levels never waned.

RW: Noni Madueke - 6/10

Madueke was a threat from the right wing all afternoon, curling one wonderful effort off the crossbar in the first half, and always looking dangerous cutting inside. A little one-dimensional, however, and while he completed 97% of his passes (Chelsea 0-2 Brentford statistics), he only won one out of six ground duels.

AM: Cole Palmer - 7/10

Playing centrally as a No.10, Palmer was bright for large periods, always looking likely to make things happen with his left foot. Missed a wonderful chance to equalise in stoppage time, however, prior to Mbeumo making it 2-0.

LW: Raheem Sterling - 5/10

Sterling has shown some promising form so far this season, but his final ball was really disappointing here, with too many passes and crosses not finding their man. Always a threat with his pace and movement, but far from a vintage outing.

ST: Nicolas Jackson - 4/10

Jackson led the line with his usual hustle and bustle but didn't manage to offer a huge amount, curling harmlessly wide before the break. He's not really an out and out lone number nine, and it shows, with no shots on target in the match.

Substitutes

Reece James (67' for Disasi) - 5/10

Looked rusty and couldn't have his usual influence.

Ian Maatsen (67' for Madueke) - 4/10

Failed to affect the game in a positive manner.

Lesley Ugochukwu (81' for Caicedo), Deivid Washington (81' for Cucurella) - N/A

Manager

Mauricio Pochettino - 5/10

After the disappointment of blowing a 2-0 lead at home to Arsenal last time around, Pochettino failed to get a good performance out of his team against Brentford.

His decision to play Palmer centrally was shrewd, with the 4-2-3-1 largely working well at times, but the manner in which the display went downhill is a concern. The jury is well and truly still out, as he seems incapcable of switching things up when his side run out of ideas.