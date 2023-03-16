Chelsea summer target David Raya will not be sold for cheap in the summer with Brentford expected to hold out for a significant fee.

Do Chelsea need a new goalkeeper?

There is the belief that the Londoners will be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper in the summer despite Kepa Arrizabalaga emerging as Graham Potter's first choice.

It's thought Edouard Mendy could be in line to leave Stamford Bridge as a result of this season's disappointment which has seen his game time extremely limited.

And one of the goalkeepers which the Blues are said to be looking at is the 27-year-old Spaniard from Brentford who also has reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

But speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has insisted the Bees will not be bullied into selling Raya for a low fee:

"He wants to leave, however, Brentford also, we understand from sources close to the club that they have set a price on him and will not let him go for anything less.

"But they will sit on him if they don't get the money, the price. They're not selling them for £10-15m, that's for sure."

Would Raya be an upgrade on Arrizabalaga?

Raya has established himself as the Brentford number one and has been in impressive form for the west London side since their promotion to the Premier League.

The Spaniard has played in all of Brentford's 25 Premier League games this season and has been able to keep eight clean sheets with 33 goals being conceded (via Transfermarkt).

In comparison, Arrizabalaga has been in goal for 18 of Chelsea's league games and has been able to keep the same number of clean sheets with only 14 goals being conceded (via Transfermarkt).

Brentford's David Raya makes a save against Chelsea's Armando Broja in the Premier League meeting at the Gtech Community Stadium.

However, it has to be noted the huge gulf between the backline which Brentford are able to field in comparison to Chelsea, who have spent £220m this season on defenders alone.

Looking deeper into the pair's seasons, Raya has more than doubled the number of crosses stopped than his Chelsea rival this season (via FBref).

And although the 27-year-old may have an ever so slightly lower save percentage than the Chelsea man, it is worth noting that he has faced almost double the number of attempts.

This has earned Raya the top spot among Premier League goalkeepers for saves made (108) with over 50 more than his fellow countryman at Stamford Bridge.

Raya would arrive at Chelsea without any experience in the Champions League so it would be interesting to see how he copes under the pressure, however, he certainly appears to be a player ready for the next step.