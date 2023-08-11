Highlights Moises Caicedo is set to leave Brighton & Hove Albion and join either Liverpool or Chelsea, with the latter being the frontrunners.

Roberto De Zerbi has offered a brutal response to Moises Caicedo's Brighton & Hove Albion exit as the midfielder looks set to join either Liverpool or Chelsea in the coming days, with the latter the favourites for his signature at present.

Is Caicedo joining Chelsea?

After months of persistent noise surrounding the future of Brighton's Caicedo, it seems that the 21-year-old is finally set to secure his dream move away from the Amex Stadium this summer.

In a transfer saga that has been full of bizarre twists and turns, it may not be guaranteed who Caicedo will sign for in the transfer window - with an ongoing battle between Chelsea and Liverpool for the Ecuadorian's signature - but it is clear he will not be at Brighton next year.

Having already lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool earlier this summer, as well as some of the club's other big stars in recent transfer windows, the Seagulls are now becoming used to seeing their top talents leave.

However, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi seems unaffected by such departures, and offered a brutal dig at Caicedo ahead of his inevitable exit.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before this weekend's Premier League opener against Luton Town, De Zerbi emphatically responded to questions about Caicedo, stating:

"I have already forgotten Moises [Caicedo]. I'm really proud for the players we have in the squad.

"I think we have to complete the squad. We want to improve the squad because we lost Mac Allister, we lost [Levi] Colwill, maybe we lose Caicedo. But, I think we have to be ready because when the players leave it's because they played well, but the credit is for the club, for the players, for us the coaches.

"I think the big clubs can buy our players, but they can't buy our soul and our spirit. That is not on the market, and this is more important than the players when they leave."

Brighton have made a number of signings this summer including the likes of Joao Pedro, Mahmoud Dahoud, Igor and Bart Verbruggen, but they will undoubtedly feel the impact of the players they have lost this summer, especially given they are voyaging on their maiden European campaign this season.

The likes of Caicedo and Mac Allister cannot be easily replaced, but Brighton's recruitment team have shown time and time again that they are capable of finding diamonds in the rough, and will almost certainly have succession plans in place for unearthing new talent that can live up to the standards set by those departing.

For Chelsea, potentially signing Caicedo would be seen as an excellent piece of business, but the fact that Todd Boehly has allowed a situation in which their number one target could have gone to a Premier League rival is concerning.

What's the latest on Caicedo's transfer?

Despite having seen a £111m bid from Liverpool come in for him, it appears that Caicedo has rejected Anfield in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Personal terms were reportedly agreed between Caicedo and Chelsea in May, and the Ecuadorian is staying true to his word in opting for the Blues over the Reds. Chelsea have been the front-runners for Caicedo since the beginning of the window, and will now feel they have the upper hand in finalising a deal.

However, Chelsea are yet to come in with a fresh bid that usurps Liverpool's, although such an offer could arrive imminently.

Brighton signed Caicedo for just £4.5m in 2021, meaning they are set to make an eye-watering profit on the young South American wonderkid regardless of his destination.