Chelsea's pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer appears to be "moving", according to a key update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How much does Moises Caicedo earn per week?

The Blues know how important a productive summer is in the transfer market, following arguably their most disappointing season in Premier League history in 2022/23.

Chelsea ended up finishing 12th, which felt impossible last August, with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard all in charge at different points in the campaign, and none of them impressing enough to justify keeping their respective jobs.

The player who has been most strongly linked with coming in and joining the Blues this summer is the £15,000-a-week-earning Caicedo, who has been a wanted man after a stellar season for Brighton, in which he shone for an eye-catching Seagulls side also featuring the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Pascal Gross in midfield.

With N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovavic no longer at Stamford Bridge - Jorginho also departed for Arsenal back in January - the need for additions in the middle of the parks is paramount. It seems clear that Chelsea are continuing to push hard to sign Caicedo, but Brighton are proving stubborn, demanding huge money, especially having already lost Mac Allister to Liverpool for a fairly cheap amount by modern standards.

Are Chelsea progressing with Moises Caicedo move?

Taking to Twitter, Romano gave an important update regarding Caicedo's potential move to Chelsea, saying negotiations continue to take place and that the saga is "moving":

"Understand Moisés Caicedo deal is now ‘moving’ between Chelsea and Brighton. The two clubs are discussing amount of fixed fee, £70m not enough. Deal will 100% also include add-ons. Negotiations continue to find a solution as soon as possible."

This has to be considered a positive update over Caicedo's future, with Chelsea slowly but surely trying to grind Brighton down and test their resolve. They clearly know how important the Ecuadorian is for them, hence the fact they are holding out for every possible penny, but there could come a point when they realise that they have to accept an offer and use the funds wisely to rebuild their squad.