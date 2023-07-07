Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to spend £100m on the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton this summer, with Blues chiefs only willing to go up to £80m.

How good is Moises Caicedo?

The future of the Ecuadorian has been a major talking point in recent months, and with the summer transfer window now open, the hope is that the Blues' move for him could accelerate.

He already has 45 appearances to his name in the Premier League, scoring and assisting twice apiece in that time, but it is more his defensive work and quality in possession that are his key attributes.

Respective averages of 3.5 and 2.7 tackles per game in the EFL Cup and league last season outline his tenacity as a player, and he would add the legs to the midfield that are needed after N'Golo Kante's departure from west London.

Indeed, Caicedo has been constantly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge before the start of the new Premier League season, among other clubs, but Brighton are ensuring that he won't be allowed to leave for anything less than a huge amount, especially having already seen fellow key midfielder Alexis Mac Allister join Liverpool.

It looks as though both the Seagulls and Chelsea will have to reach a compromise for the deal to actually go through - one that leaves all parties happy and earns Caicedo the move away from the south coast that he seemingly desires.

What's the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

According to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, Chelsea are holding firm when it comes to not wanting to pay more than £80m for Caicedo's services this summer:

"Chelsea intend to hold firm during negotiations over Moisés Caicedo, with Brighton demanding at least £100m for the midfielder. Caicedo is Chelsea’s main target as they look to reinforce Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield.

"Although they hope about £80m will be enough to sign the Ecuador international, Brighton believe the benchmark has been set by Declan Rice’s impending £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal.

"Rice is closing on to become the most expensive British player, and Chelsea broke the British transfer record when they signed the Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández from Benfica for £106.8m in January. Those figures have not escaped Brighton’s attention and it is understood their demands have caused talks with Chelsea over Caicedo to move slowly this week."

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that the two clubs are finally in formal talks over a deal, so it seems we could see more clarity over the fee in the coming days and weeks.

In truth, the Rice situation has only made life harder for Chelsea in their quest to sign Caicedo this summer, as the report alludes to. Brighton will hold the Ecuador international to a similar standard to what West Ham did with Rice, and given his long-term ceiling as a footballer, they will feel that £100m is a fair amount.

That is a massive transfer fee, however, and if the Blues feel it is over the odds, they should consider walking away from the deal and looking to bring in a tailor-made alternative instead, such as Fede Valverde, albeit he won't be much cheaper.

That being said, there are arguably few players like Caicedo around currently, in terms of ticking so many boxes, so it wouldn't be a shock if they caved to Brighton's demands.