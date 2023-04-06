Chelsea will play out the rest of the 2022/23 campaign with their former manager Frank Lampard now as interim manager after Bruno Saltor did not want to job, to begin with.

Why have Chelsea rehired Frank Lampard?

The Blues will see Lampard return to the sidelines at Stamford Bridge for their remaining games on the back of their recent draw against Liverpool.

It has been a season to forget for Chelsea with a lot of money spent over the transfer windows which have not produced results in the league.

The draw against Jurgen Klopp's side was not enough to pull Chelsea back into the top half as they now sit slumped in 11th spot and a whopping 14 points off fourth place.

Champions League football is now out of the picture for the Blues, but it is a measure of how poor their campaign has been under Graham Potter that they are this far off the pace.

Upon Potter's sacking, his assistant coach, Saltor, was appointed as the caretaker manager and oversaw the following game against Liverpool.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Spaniard did not particularly want to take on the job given his close relationship with Potter:

(3:50) "Bruno Saltor, the interim manager [appointed] a few days ago and also in the Liverpool game, he was not 100% keen on this job.

"He was there because Chelsea decided to do that, after the Graham Potter surprising timing and situation, but he's really close to Graham Potter. And so the feeling at Chelsea is that they needed something different until the end of the season."

Will Lampard be better than Saltor?

The Blues were held to a draw on Tuesday night in a game which they very much dominated but were simply unable to find the back of the net.

Chelsea ended the game with an XG of 2.17 in comparison to Liverpool's mere 0.35, yet were forced to share the points with the Reds (via SofaScore).

But Saltor's time at the helm only lasted one game as Chelsea opted to bring in Lampard for the remaining games in the league and Champions League.

Lampard is someone who will provide more experience than Saltor having previously managed across a number of different teams.

However, his time in the Premier League has not exactly been a roaring success.

The former midfielder was sacked by Everton earlier in the year less than 12 months after being appointed at Goodison Park amid their ongoing relegation concerns.

And his time at Stamford Bridge between 2019-2021 only saw Lampard able to provide a return of on average 1.75 points per game which saw him sacked in favour of Thomas Tuchel.

Perhaps Lampard will not be able to pull of a Champions League miracle, but it is apparent Chelsea value his experience at the club more than that of Saltor.