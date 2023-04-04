Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday evening, just two days after Graham Potter was sacked at Stamford Bridge.

The former Brighton boss struggled throughout his tenure with the Blues and his fate was sealed by the 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend, with interim manager Bruno Saltor in charge for the visit of Liverpool tonight.

If the Spaniard wants to avoid following in the footsteps of his predecessor, then he must consider dropping Mykhailo Mudryk after the January signing produced another shocking performance against Unai Emery's side last time out.

Should Chelsea drop Mudryk vs Liverpool?

Mudryk was perhaps always going to be a risky signing for the Blues given he was untested in England and had made just 44 senior appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk, contributing 12 goals and 17 assists.

However, Todd Boehly still invested £88.5m to bring the 22-year-old to the Premier League and for that sort of money, you would expect the winger to have an instant impact and help fire Chelsea up the table.

The £97k-per-week winger made just eight appearances under Potter before his sacking late last week, in which he contributed no goals and just one assist, averaging a woeful 6.21 rating from WhoScored for his performances in the top flight, which ranks him as the 30th-best performer in Chelsea's squad.

Despite his poor start to life at Stamford Bridge, Potter opted to start the young winger against Villa but the Ukraine international arguably played a big part in his sacking, as he first failed to square the ball to Kai Havertz for a tap-in, before hitting a tame effort straight at Emiliano Martinez when through on goal.

Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino was less than impressed with Mudryk's performance against Villa and criticised him on talkSPORT.

He said: "Ok he had a couple of chances and didn't take them. That happens. But since he's come, he's looked like he hasn't got a clue what is happening around him."

In the Champions League with Shakhtar earlier in the season, Mudryk was averaging 1.5 shots, 0.8 key passes and 1.7 dribbles per game but in the Premier League thus far he has mustered just 0.9 shots, 0.3 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per game, which emphasises that he hasn't lived up to his potential.

While a number of Boehly's signings have also flopped, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completely ostracised under Potter, at least the Gabon striker had Premier League pedigree and didn't arrive for an eye-watering amount of money.

Aubameyang has at least found the net too, albeit on just three occasions, while averaging a fractionally better WhoScored match rating of 6.39. That is still woeful, but not quite as bad as Mudryk.

The early signs from the flanker are that Chelsea could be stuck with a player that isn't cut out for the Premier League until his contract expires in 2031, so if Bruno wants to get off to a good start at Stamford Bridge, he must drop the Ukrainian against Liverpool tonight.