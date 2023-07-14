Chelsea has an addiction to transfer sagas.

Throughout the Roman Abramovich era, the Blues would become embroiled in transfers involving ridiculous fees. Still, they would remain undeterred, motivated by their tunnel vision to see their target grace Stamford Bridge.

It comes with the territory when you have a seemingly limitless budget and an untameable ego that will freely bulldoze smaller sides.

Unsurprisingly, in this respect, the club hasn’t changed. Perhaps, it has worsened. Under the excruciating naivety of Todd Boehly, the club has spiralled into anarchy and his handling of last summer has had a hugely detrimental effect - with both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter having been shown the door last term.

Nevertheless, the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, a soundly experienced and likeable former top-flight coach, has instilled an air of calmness and prosperity.

The Argentine wants his targets quickly to optimise the club’s pre-season preparations, and it seems that Moises Caicedo is top of the list. However, it has emerged into another Chelsea transfer saga.

What’s the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are 'confident' of securing a deal for Caicedo worth up to £80m.

The outlet also revealed that the West Londoners have already agreed on personal terms and a move is 'edging closer'.

Reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano says that a deal for the Brighton titan is now "moving" as the clubs seek to "find a solution as soon as possible".

How good is Moises Caicedo?

Since his move to the south coast at the beginning of 2021, the Ecuadorian has formed an esteemed reputation, becoming one of the Premier League’s most coveted and sought-after talents.

The defensive acumen, recovery, and ball-playing ability have moulded the 21-year-old into a wonderfully well-rounded midfielder.

Within his age group, the South American won possession in the midfield third the most times (142) of any U21 player last season. Second, on this list is Romeo Lavia with 114 - a startling gap to emphasize the boundless potential of Caicedo.

The 5 foot 10 titan also ranks highly within his positional peers across the continent as he sits within the top 13% in Europe’s top five leagues for pass completion, interceptions, and tackles per 90.

Upon his arrival in England, football expert Tim Vickery predicted this glistening future and said: “He is a terrific athlete who makes football look easy. A box-to-box midfielder.

"That kind of box-to-box midfielder that's very much in the tradition of the England game. Strong, quick, intelligent, and cool. He really does look like the genuine article."

This physical and combative player is the perfect profile to unlock Enzo Fernandez. Since his record-breaking £106m move in January, the World Cup winner has endured a tricky time in a desperately poor Chelsea side, but he has still showcased flurries of his unreal quality.

He became the Blues’ joint-top player for successful progressive passes (205) in all competitions, which was the same tally as Mateo Kovacic who played 900 more minutes. From a wider perspective, Fernandez is placed in the best 3% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for this metric.

Chelsea’s tendency to deploy Fernandez as a singular pivot and protector of the backline didn’t utilise his full potential and if paired with the formidably competent Caicedo, thhe Argentine could prove to be rather unplayable as a creative, deep-lying force.

To have two such exciting midfield assets lining up alongside each is a truly mouthwatering prospect, indeed.