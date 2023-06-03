The club’s most exhaustive and extensive rebuild is on the horizon this summer, as Chelsea begins their quest to regain their status as one of Europe’s most elite sides.

The incoming Mauricio Pochettino has got a mammoth task to trim, refine and assess a horrendously bloated squad.

However, despite owning an absurd number of players, the Blues are still painfully lacking quality in some areas of the pitch and are targeting a new midfielder.

One player, who has been linked and would be a phenomenal addition to Stamford Bridge is Moises Caicedo.

What’s the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

According to The Guardian, the 2021 Champions League winners are seeking to secure the Brighton titan to save their hugely underperforming midfield.

It is understood that the Seagulls could demand at least £80m to consider the departure of one of their prize assets.

Meanwhile, the west Londoners have already sold Jorginho, whilst Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are looking set to depart.

This has created space and solid funding to sign one of Europe’s most accomplished and promising youngsters.

Who can Moises Caicedo emulate at Chelsea?

Since the turn of the century, the centre of the park at Chelsea has been blessed with endless quality and dominance.

Michael Essien was a man who embodied this and during a nine-year spell in the capital, he forged an unbelievable reputation as a formidable midfield enforcer, renowned for his strength, athleticism, and indefatigable energy.

The Ghanian arrived in West London in 2004 for £24.4m to make the pivot Chelsea’s most expensive signing at the time. He would go on to make 256 appearances and was named the club’s Player of the Year in 2007.

A box-to-box adonis, aptly nicknamed “The Bison”, he ruthlessly combined a no-nonsense physicality with effortless technique, vision, and leadership.

Essien’s international teammate Derek Boateng has sung his praises, describing the former African footballer of the year as someone who “never lost form in his career.”

From a modern perspective, Caicedo mirrors many of the traits associated with the former professional, particularly his tough tackling and ability to protect the defence.

The 21-year-old ranks in the top 12% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for tackles and interceptions per 90, to emphasize his pivotal contribution to the backline.

For his age, the 30-cap international is a standout performer and has won possession in the midfield third the most times (142) of any U21 player this season.

South American football expert Tim Vickey has labelled the Ecuadorian sensation as a "terrific athlete who makes football look easy” and also hailed him as the “genuine article.”

If Caicedo continues on this frightening trajectory and his pathway to greatness, Essien’s achievements are not out of his grasp and his tenacity could make him a fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge.