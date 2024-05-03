Highlights Nicolas Jackson shined against Tottenham, scoring and making key contributions in Chelsea's victory.

Well, that was a little more straightforward than most were probably expecting it would be.

Despite a season of disappointing results in the Premier League, an injury list a mile long, and a bench full of teenagers, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea quite comfortably dispatched an almost full-strength Tottenham Hotspur side last night, much to the delight of Samford Bridge.

There were several brilliant performances from the men in Blue, and while Nicolas Jackson stood out thanks to his goal, there was another starter who was even better, and somehow, it wasn't Cole Palmer.

Nicolas Jackson's performance vs Tottenham

Jackson must love playing against Spurs as he has now scored 36% of his league goals against the Lilywhites after netting for the 11th time in the competition in the second half of last night's game.

However, it wasn't just the goal that won the 22-year-old plaudits on the night; it was his all-around game. While he might have made a few errors here and there, he was a real thorn in Spurs' side for most of the game.

He impressed football.london's Bobby Vincent on the night, with the journalist awarding the Senegalese international an 8/10 for his efforts and writing that his header was 'poacher-esque.'

Jackson's game vs Spurs Minutes 89' Goals 1 Dribbles (Successful) 3 (2) Shots on Target 2 Touches 30 Duels (Won) 16 (9) Fouls Won 1 Tackles 4 All Stats via Sofascore

However, if there are still some out there unconvinced, then they only need to take a look at his numbers from the game, as in his 89 minutes of football, he scored once, succeeded in two of his three dribbles, took two shots on target, took 30 touches, won nine of 16 duels, won a foul and even made four tackles.

Overall, it was an impressive showing from the relatively inexperienced striker that should leave fans feeling encouraged about his future at the club, although he wasn't the best player on the night.

Moises Caicedo's performance vs Tottenham

Yes, the player who deserves even more credit than Jackson after last night's win is the £115m man, Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian international might not have got on the scoresheet - or even provided an assist for that matter - but his performance in the middle of the park was exemplary and served as a reminder to his detractors what he could be like in a winning team.

Vincent was full of praise for the former Brighton & Hove Albion ace on the night, giving him an 8/10 and writing that it was 'a tremendous performance' from the 'energetic midfielder.'

Caicedo's game vs Spurs Minutes 96' Touches 62 Duels (Won) 12 (10) Fouls won 4 Fouls Committed 0 Tackles 5 Blocks 2 Clearances 1 Interceptions 1 Dribbled Past 0 All Stats via Sofascore

This assessment of the 22-year-old's showing is backed up by his numbers. In the 96 minutes he spent on the pitch, he took 62 touches, won ten out of 12 duels, won four fouls, made five tackles, two blocks, one clearance, and one interception, didn't commit a single foul, and wasn't dribbled past once either.

Ultimately, the all-action star didn't directly contribute to either of Chelsea's goals on the night, but his overall performance cannot be overlooked as, alongside his midfield partners, he helped run the game for the Blues and was the best player on the pitch.