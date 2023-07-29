Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has "agreed personal terms" with Fulham as the two clubs continue "haggling over a fee", claims journalist Alex Crook.

Is Callum Hudson-Odoi leaving Chelsea this summer?

It appears that the Stamford Bridge fire-sale has yet to come to an end this summer. The flow of players leaving the west London club might've stemmed somewhat from earlier in the window, but it continues nonetheless.

Read the latest Chelsea transfer news HERE...

The next name that looks to have played their final game in blue is Cobham graduate and former England international Hudson-Odoi.

The 22-year-old has had a tough few years in football, going from being the next hot prospect to suffering a series of injuries that totally scuppered any momentum he might've had.

It was only three years ago that German behemoths Bayern Munich were offering to take the youngster on loan with an option to buy for £70m - a situation that seems a million miles away from where the Wandsworth-born winger finds himself now.

Indeed, the team that want to sign him in this window - and the one that looks like they will - is fellow west Londoners Fulham.

The Cottagers have already agreed personal terms with the man Frank Lampard once described as "special", and now it's just down to the clubs to negotiate a fee, with Chelsea wanting £8m, per journalist Crook.

He explained the situation live on TalkSPORT, which was posted to the station's YouTube channel:

"Another departure from Stamford Bridge seems to be imminent and a short journey across west London for Callum Hudson-Odoi. Personal terms between him and Fulham have been agreed; the two clubs haggling over a fee, as we understand it at TalkSport.

"Chelsea are looking for around £8m; Fulham [are] hoping to agree a deal for a few million quid less than that."

Who else could leave Chelsea this summer?

The club may have already conducted the majority of the player sales they were planning on earlier on in the window, but after Hudson-Odoi, it looks like fellow Cobham graduate Conor Gallagher could be the next man out of the door at Stamford Bridge.

At this point in time, the club that appear most interested in acquiring the services of the dynamic Epsom-born midfielder are West Ham United. According to the Daily Mail, the Hammers have already had a bid of £40m rejected by the Blues.

The other interested parties are the mega-rich Newcastle United and traditional rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Guardian has reported that Spurs have considered the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Spanish giants Atletico Madrid close in on him.

On the Magpies' side, the publication reported that the interest is genuine, but due to a deal costing more than £40m, they will have to sell players first.

Should Gallagher follow Hudson-Odoi out the door, they would be the third and fourth Cobham graduates to leave west London in this window alone, following the exits of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

Ultimately, the squad that Mauricio Pochettino has come the first game of the Premier League season next month will be dramatically different to the one he inherited just a few months ago, but whether it will help deliver dramatically different results remains to be seen.