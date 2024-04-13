Chelsea conceded a late equaliser to Sheffield United last weekend in the Premier League, knocking their confidence following a comeback victory against Manchester United a few days earlier.

To say this season has been underwhelming is an understatement as Mauricio Pochettino has failed to bring out the best in his star-studded squad.

In fairness, injuries have played a major part in the club failing to challenge for the European places, and he looks set to miss 11 players for the match against Everton on Monday evening.

Chelsea team news vs Everton

The manager could field a starting XI of injured players, showcasing how bad his luck is right now.

It looks as though Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi will miss the clash against the Goodison Park outfit, with Pochettino saying the duo are undergoing medical assessment during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We'll see. They are under assessment,” said the manager. "They have different types of issues. We don't believe they are big issues but we will see if they can be available.

"At the moment, they have not trained after Sheffield and that is why we don't know."

This is a double blow for the Argentinian ahead of a crucial match and he will be forced to rejig his starting XI.

Chelsea's best Enzo Fernandez replacement

Fernandez has played in all but three of Chelsea’s top-flight games this season so far, forming a midfield partnership alongside Moises Caicedo.

While he could be back before too long, Pochettino has a decision to make ahead of the game on Monday evening with regard to who will play alongside the Ecuadorian.

Conor Gallagher's statistics in the Premier League Goals 3 Assists 6 Key passes per game 1.6 Big chances created 9 Successful dribbles per game 0.9 Via Sofascore

Conor Gallagher is the most logical choice, as he could drop into a slightly deeper position while maintaining a positive influence on the team.

Hailed as an “extraordinary” talent by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, Gallagher has emerged as one of Pochettino’s most consistent players this season.

The midfielder has started 29 Premier League matches this term, captaining the Blues in 16 of them while typically playing as an attacking midfielder of late.

With Fernandez missing, the 24-year-old can drop deeper and utilise his excellent passing ability to dictate play against the Toffees.

Gallagher has an average pass success rate of 91% this season, while creating nine big chances, averaging 1.6 key passes and making 2.4 tackles per game, indicating that he could slot into the heart of the midfield with ease.

When compared to his positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues, the Englishman ranks in the top 10% for touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 (2.52), showcasing his desire to burst into the box on a regular basis in order to create chances for his teammates.

Moving Gallagher deeper will also allow Pochettino to deploy Cole Palmer as his number ten against Everton, making full use of his talents.

A win against the Merseyside outfit will give the club a big boost heading into the FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City as they seek their first piece of silverware under the Argentinian.