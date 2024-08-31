Chelsea signed a grand total of 12 players during the summer transfer window as Enzo Maresca aimed to assert his own stamp on the team.

Todd Boehly continued to spend his millions, but it remains to be seen whether the Italian manager can get a tune out of his bloated squad over the next few months.

Despite the busy summer, the Blues still managed to miss out on several players in the transfer window, most notably Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea's pursuit of Victor Osimhen

It was a transfer saga that had been ongoing for months, but the Blues finally admitted defeat in signing the Nigerian centre-forward, despite making a late bid to lure him to London.

According to the Daily Mail, the Stamford Bridge side had sent representatives to Naples to try and secure a last-minute deal, but nothing was ever finalised.

Chelsea's summer signings Player Club signed from Jadon Sancho Man United Marc Guiu Barcelona João Félix Atlético Madrid Pedro Neto Wolverhampton Wanderers Kieran Dewsbury-Hall Leicester City Filip Jorgensen Villarreal Omari Kellyman Aston Villa Mike Penders Genk Aaron Anselmino Boca Juniors Caleb Wiley Atalanta Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham Renato Veiga Basel Via Transfermarkt

He will likely remain with Napoli, until January at least, when there will be plenty of teams vying to secure his signature once again.

Having scored 76 goals in 133 appearances for the Serie A side, Osimhen has been one of the deadliest strikers in Europe over the previous few seasons, hence the interest from all over the continent and from the Middle East.

Could Maresca forget all about the former Lille man by unleashing one of his summer signings instead? One that has an abundance of talent.

Chelsea's ready-made Osimhen alternative

The Blues announced the signing of Marc Guiu at the start of July, securing the youngster on a five-year deal from Barcelona.

He came through the youth system at the Catalan club, making his senior competitive debut last October against Athletic Bilbao, coming on with 11 minutes to go and scoring what turned out to be the winner.

Chelsea obviously saw his vast potential and the Spaniard isn’t just a player to watch for the future, Guiu is here to make waves right now.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed the youngster in November last year, describing him as "an incredibly dangerous player in the penalty area", who "has goals in his veins".

The youngster has already made three appearances for the Blues, starting in both of their games against Servette in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Guiu has been limited to just a single substitute appearance in the Premier League, however, coming off the bench to feature against Manchester City.

While signing Osimhen would have been a perfect end to the window for Maresca, he might already have a talent who can reach this level in the young Spanish gem, with patience needed to nurture his prodigious talents.

The main thing now will be for him to continue impressing whenever he is given a start in the first team and surely it won't be long before he scores his first Chelsea goal.

It could be a breakout season in the English top flight for Guiu. If he hits the ground running, it will prove to be a wise investment by the Blues.