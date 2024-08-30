How Chelsea's transfer window will finish is anyone's guess. The Blues have been busy this summer and are looking to complete their extravagant spending with one or two emphatic deadline-day deals.

Sky Sports report that Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is edging toward Stamford Bridge, while a convoluted situation involving Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen could see either wind up at Al Ahli or Chelsea before the end of the day.

Chelsea ready for late frenzy

The hours are flying by, never to be seen again, and Chelsea need to work double-time to ensure their frontline is bolstered before the deadline.

Sancho would be an excellent addition, but Stamford Bridge most desire a centre-forward, and according to TEAMtalk's Harry Watkinson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a target - with the Englishman touted at around £25m.

Why Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be a good signing

First, Calvert-Lewin's shoddy injury record suggests that he will not be chucked into a role that would see him starting 30+ Premier League matches this season. Enzo Maresca has a large squad and a benefit to this is that Calvert-Lewin's role could be managed effectively, prudently.

And injuries aside, let's not forget that the 27-year-old is one of the most physically dominant strikers in English football, when fit, when firing. Of course, he needs to build himself back up to his erstwhile level, a level that struck fear into defences across the division.

Indeed, talent scout Jacek Kulig once remarked that "Carlo Ancelotti created a monster" as Calvert-Lewin went on to plunder 16 league goals in 2020/21, but injuries have indeed left him scoring just 14 times in the top flight since.

Still, he's a target man and would serve as a wonderful counterweight to Nicolas Jackson, a focal point, ranking among the top 3% of forwards in the Premier League last season for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref.

Calvert-Lewin: Everton Stats by Season (PL) Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 2024/25 2 (2) 0 0 2023/24 32 (26) 7 2 2022/23 17 (15) 2 1 2021/22 17 (15) 5 2 2020/21 33 (32) 16 1 2019/20 36 (30) 13 1 2018/19 35 (19) 6 2 2017/18 32 (18) 4 5 2016/17 11 (5) 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The caveat, of course, is that he's endured a few seasons of misfortune on the fitness front, though he did enjoy a resurgence last year and actually posted four goals and an assist across his final six outings of the term, suggesting that he has reclaimed his footing and could carry that into life at Chelsea.

Indeed, The Athletic's Patrick Boyland remarked that he looked "like the DCL of old" after a commanding offensive display against Liverpool back in April.

Toney is a formidable forward too, but he's also 28 years old and blanked across his final 12 matches of the 2023/24 campaign. Osimhen, conversely, is undisputedly one of Europe's foremost strikers but his £480k-per-week salary demands are inhibiting his chance of moving to west London.

Calvert-Lewin would be a shrewd signing; perhaps not to everyone's taste initially, but if he can maintain fitness, the England international might just come to surprise a few - allowing Jackson to continue his development too.