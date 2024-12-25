Chelsea fell further behind Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title on Sunday after they failed to secure all three points against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Blues are now four points behind the Reds, who have a game in hand, at the top of the table after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 later in the day.

Enzo Maresca's men will rue missed chances in their draw with Everton on Sunday, as they failed to make the most of the chances that they created.

The Blues had 75% of the possession on Merseyside and created three 'big chances' in the game, but failed to find the back of the net with those opportunities.

Nicolas Jackson missed two of those big chances and has only scored one goal in his last three Premier League outings, missing three 'big chances' in that time.

Chelsea wanted to sign another natural centre-forward to come in and compete with the Senegal international in the summer transfer window, but they ultimately failed to bring in another senior option in that position before it slammed shut.

Chelsea's pursuit of Samu Omorodion

One player who was a target for the Blues in the summer was Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, now going by Samu Aghehowa, and they had agreed a deal for him in August.

Sky Sports reported that Chelsea agreed a £34.5m deal to sign the young attacker from the Spanish giants, before a contractual dispute caused the move to fall through.

The Premier League side did not opt to find a solution to that dispute and the Spain U21 international eventually completed a move to Portuguese giants Porto instead, and his form this season may make the Blues regret their decision.

Aghehowa, 20, has plundered an outstanding 16 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for his new club, including two goals in one game against Manchester United in the Europa League.

This impressive form comes off the back of his return of eight goals in LaLiga on loan with Alaves from Atletico Madrid in the 2023/24 campaign, which shows that he has taken great strides in his development since making the move to Portugal.

24/25 Liga Portugal Samu Aghehowa Appearances 12 xG 5.45 Goals 11 Big chances missed 3 Assists 2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Spanish marksman has been in prolific form in the Portuguese top-flight, with a staggering 11 goals from just 5.45 xG.

Jackson has missed as many 'big chances' in his last three appearances in the Premier League as Aghehowa has in the entire league season so far, which suggests that the Blues may have missed out on having a more clinical centre-forward option to select.

Whilst they have already squandered their chance to bring the former Atletico Madrid starlet to Stamford Bridge, Maresca could find his own version of Omorodion, now Aghehowa, by signing one of the club's reported targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea eyeing up Premier League forward

TEAMtalk recently reported that Chelsea want to sign a new number nine to come in and compete with Jackson for the starting spot ahead of the second half of the season.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

The outlet added that Ipswich Town marksman Liam Delap, who only joined the Tractor Boys from Manchester City for £20m in the summer, is high up on their list of potential recruits.

It stated that the club have held talks with the striker's representatives to discuss a possible move to Stamford Bridge for the England U21 international, whose agents are thinking about his long-term future at the top level amid a relegation battle for his current side.

TEAMtalk revealed that Ipswich are keen to keep hold of their star striker in the January transfer window, but Delap is interested in a move to Chelsea and would be open to the switch if a fee is agreed between the two teams.

It also claimed that Manchester City have a buy-back clause, after selling him in the summer, but that they are unlikely to exercise it in January, which could give the Blues a clear run at the 21-year-old star.

Why Chelsea should sign Liam Delap

Maresca must, now, push the board to secure a deal for the £20m-rated centre-forward because Chelsea could finally land their own version of Aghehowa by swooping for the Englishman.

The Spanish marksman was not an outstanding goalscorer on loan at Alaves, scoring eight league goals, in LaLiga last season, prior to the club's interest in him, but has now burst into life on the big stage with Porto.

Similarly, Delap is a young striker who has not produced Erling Haaland or Viktor Gyokeres-esque goalscoring levels, but he has shown plenty of promising signs in a struggling Ipswich side.

24/25 Premier League Liam Delap Appearances 16 xG 4.41 Goals 6 Big chances created 2 Assists 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Ipswich sensation has been efficient with the chances that have come his way in the Premier League this term, scoring six times from just 4.41 xG in a team that is battling against relegation from the division.

Delap, who was described as a "battering ram" by Opta Analyst on X, also has the ability to create opportunities for himself, as shown in the clip below.

The 21-year-old's form at youth level for Manchester City suggests that the potential is there for him to explode in a similar way to Aghehowa, if he joins a big team that can consistently put him in good positions to make things happen in the final third.

He scored a staggering 11 goals in 17 games at U18 level and 35 goals in 36 matches for their U21 side, combining for a return of 47 goals in 53 appearances overall.

Delap is now starting to realise some of that potential at first-team level, outperforming his xG in the Premier League, and Chelsea should look to offer him the chance to join a top side that can create chances for him on a consistent basis.

Related European giants want him: Chelsea heading for awful De Bruyne repeat The Chelsea star might be on his way out of the club

The 21-year-old could, then, be Maresca's own version of Aghehowa as another supremely talented, and powerful, young centre-forward who could develop into a monster for the Blues in the years to come.