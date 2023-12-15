Chelsea are enduring another miserable season after a somewhat promising pre-season that was followed up by an even better opening day draw with now league leaders Liverpool.

However, with 16 games gone, the blue side of west London find themselves down in 12th place in the Premier League, and despite thumping Tottenham Hotspur, drawing with Manchester City, and almost beating Arsenal, they are now closer to relegation than Champions League qualification.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to figure out a way to get his young team firing, and as absurd as it sounds, he indicated that the club needed more attacking reinforcements this January, something Todd Boehly and co seem to agree on.

The latest player linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is already starting to make a name for himself and could be the club's next Eden Hazard - Roony Bardghji.

Chelsea transfer news - Roony Bardghji

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are looking for a new attacker in 2024 and have created a five-man shortlist, including the incredibly talented FC Copenhagen youngster.

According to Football Insider, Brighton & Hove Albion were quoted around £30m when they were showing interest in the 18-year-old dynamo last month, and while that is undoubtedly a lot of money for someone so young, his insanely high potential likely justifies it to the Danish side.

Often referred to as the 'Swedish Messi' by fans and described as a "10/10 " talent by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, he has already scored ten goals in 15 starts for Copenhagen this season, and there is no reason to think he won't just keep getting better.

If Chelsea were to get their hands on the tricky winger, the comparisons to Hazard would be unavoidable, and with how highly thought of he is, likely justified.

Roony Bardghji could be Chelsea’s next Hazard

Being compared to a player such as Hazard at 18 years old can be both a blessing and a curse.

It can help you grow in prominence as fans are intrigued to see whether you can really live up to the moniker, but it can also drag you down as you fail to get out of the monumental shadow cast over you everywhere you go.

However, the "outrageous talent" that Bardghji is, as described by Jacek Kulig, means that he has a real chance of living up to the comparison and terrifying Premier League defences for the next decade should he move to Chelsea.

His performance against Manchester United in the Champions League this season has already proven he is unfazed by the big occasion, and the fact that he scored the winning goal before his 18th birthday should be all the convincing the Blues need.

Ultimately, while there is usually a considerable risk in signing younger players from leagues outside Europe's top five, the "world-class" Bardghji, as dubbed by Jacek Kulig, genuinely seems to match up to the hype.

The Blues did snap up Hazard as a relative youngster from Lille back in 2012 - the now-retired ace joining at the age of just 21 on a £32m deal - with such a gamble more than paying off, as the wing wizard went on to rack up 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games in all competitions for the club.

Not that Bardghji will necessarily reach such heights, yet if the fee really is as low as £30m, Chelsea simply must sign the "crazy talent" - as hailed by Kulig - otherwise someone else will.