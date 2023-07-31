It's been a summer of change in the Premier League, especially at Chelsea, as those in charge attempt to clear up the mess of last season's chaos, by welcoming Mauricio Pochettino.

Since the Argentine's arrival, the Blues have waved goodbye to a staggering 14 players in total, with some big names leaving, such as Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, and Mason Mount, all to Premier League rivals.

They have still splashed the cash too, most notably welcoming Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, whilst also completing a deal to sign AS Monaco's Axel Disasi, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Pochettino, among the chaos of the summer transfer window, must still find a new captain at Stamford Bridge, though, following the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Reece James may have dropped a pretty major hint as to who that new captain will be, however.

Will Reece James be the next Chelsea captain?

Taking to TikTok, James posted a compilation of his time at Chelsea, from the academy to the first-team, with the video seemingly centred around the captain's armband, and times that the defender has taken up the role for the London club. While he also added the caption "We only getting started".

Given the fact that he's been given the armband throughout pre-season, even lifting the Premier League Summer Series alongside Thiago Silva, it would come as little surprise if it was, indeed, James who was named the new Chelsea captain.

It would be a proud moment for all involved, with the right-back coming all the way through the academy and into the first team, before becoming one of the best players in his position in the world.

In such a young squad, Pochettino will be keen to identify some clear leaders ahead of what will be an important first season in charge of the club. If James is to receive the armband, then his new manager will hope to see the England international hit the ground running.

How have Chelsea performed in pre-season?

Becoming the first-ever team to win the Premier League Summer Series, against Brentford, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Fulham, it's fair to say that Chelsea's pre-season has been a success so far.

In the three games that they played during the series, Chelsea defeated Brighton 4-3, drew against Newcastle 1-1, and defeated Fulham 2-0. New arrivals Jackson and Nkunku netted two goals apiece in an impressive start to life in a Chelsea shirt.

To finish an impressive pre-season, the Blues will square off against Borussia Dortmund on 3 August, before getting their Premier League campaign underway with a tough test against Liverpool on 13 August.

If Pochettino's side can get off to a perfect start against the Reds, then they will set themselves up to enjoy a solid start to life under their new manager. It will certainly be a difficult opening game, but Chelsea's pre-season form has been more than encouraging enough to warrant hope.

The London club may well be one of the most interesting sides to watch in the coming campaign, with few knowing quite what to predict from a new, and much younger, Chelsea side in the coming months.