Chelsea host Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup this evening and it is imperative that the hosts avoid any slip-ups.

The Blues have endured a season so far that has been littered with inconsistency, showing glimpses of a side that cost over £1bn to assemble, but also crumbling under the heavy weight of their lofty transfer fees.

With Mauricio Pochettino needing to shift the doom and gloom surrounding Stamford Bridge, anything other than a victory against the Championship side will undoubtedly lead to many questioning his future.

Chelsea team news vs Blackburn Rovers

In this results-driven business, Pochettino hasn't been helped by factors that are out of his hands and having to deal with several injuries to senior players is one of them.

Chelsea will be without eight players this evening, including Mykhailo Mudryk, who pulled out of the 2-0 defeat against Brentford due to a similar muscle issue.

Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka and Wesley Fofana are also out, while Chilwell has travelled overseas to step up his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

With a huge trip to table toppers Tottenham Hotspur to come on Monday night, the Argentine is likely to make a few changes to the side that lost to Brentford and utilise the full depth of his squad.

The main area that requires the most surgery is in attack. Chelsea have been toothless in the final third this term, scoring just 13 times in ten matches in the Premier League, but given they are light on options in forward areas, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke are likely to flank Nicolas Jackson, or Pochettino could go rogue and unleash 18-year-old Deivid Washington from the off.

The Brazilian came off the bench to make his first appearance for the club on Saturday and against Championship opposition, now could be the perfect opportunity to award him with his first start.

A complete forward, who possesses the killer instinct, great off-the-ball movement, timing, intelligence, and flair in the final third, as per football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the youngster could use those attributes to devastating effect by terrorising Blackburn's defence.

Washington isn't the only teenager vying for a starting spot, however, with defensive midfielder Lesley Ugochukwku in line to partner Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez in midfield to offer Moises Caicedo the chance to rest.

Why Lesley Ugochukwu should start against Blackburn Rovers

A destructive and ball-winning midfielder, who arrived from Rennes for £23.2m in the summer, Ugochukwu has played in every minute of Chelsea's Carabao Cup victories over Wimbledon and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old, described by journalist Antonio Mango as "magnificent", offers an intimidating presence on the pitch due to his 6 foot 3 frame and has an aggressive approach to his game, flying into tackles and using his extreme physique to bully the opposition.

The Frenchman, who has made the seamless transition from centre back to defensive midfield, utilised the above attributes along with his exceptional work rate and stamina for Rennes last term, making 26 appearances in Ligue 1.

For a young player, transitioning into a new role, Ugochukwu impressed across an array of his defensive and passing metrics when compared against his position peers in the division last season, ranking in the top 16% for blocks, top 24% for aerials won, top 22% for interceptions and top 17% for pass completion per 90, as per FBref.

Clearly an imposing figure on the pitch, Ugochukwu has showcased that in abundance across his two performances in the Carabao Cup, making 2.5 tackles per game, 6.5 ball recoveries and 2.5 duels won, via SofaScore.

With that said, Pochettino should continue trusting the teenager to put in exceptional displays, especially in this competition, by starting him ahead of Caicedo this evening.