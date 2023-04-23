Mason Mount is looking increasingly likely to depart Chelsea this summer amid an ongoing contract dispute at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues likely to cash in on the midfielder before his deal expires in 2024.

Could Chelsea sell Mount this summer?

The academy graduate has struggled to replicate his form from last season, when he notched an impressive 11 goals and ten assists in the Premier League, with just three goals and two assists to his name so far this campaign.

The influx of attacking signings under Todd Boehly clearly hasn't paid off for the Blues, as they boast just 30 goals in 31 top-flight fixtures, with Mount one of several forward players who could be accused of underperforming under both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

As a result, it seems as if Chelsea are not willing to give the England international what he wants at Stamford Bridge, as concerns over the salary and contract length have meant that he has stalled on signing that new deal.

According to The Athletic, the Blues won't allow negotiations to run into next season and will look to sell the 24-year-old this summer if necessary, with a number of elite-level clubs including Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich among his suitors.

Although fans might be disappointed if Mount does depart, the club arguably has a ready-made replacement in 19-year-old starlet, Carney Chukwuemeka.

Could Chukwuemeka replace Mount at Chelsea?

Chelsea would sign the attacking midfielder for £20m from Aston Villa during the summer of 2022 but he has struggled for regular game time this season, managing just 12 appearances totalling 241 minutes so far this campaign.

However, in a recent interview with Football FanCast, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested that the teenager could be the man to step up should Mount leave.

He said: "I think ideally Chelsea want to keep Mason Mount but if they can't agree this new contract I think they will look to sell the England international this summer rather than letting his contract run down.

"There's obviously a number of players in that Chelsea squad who are ready to step up and become first-team regulars as well. It's a big, bloated squad right now. Carney Chukwuemeka was an interesting signing from Aston Villa, who really wanted to keep him.

"He's a young player with huge potential and that might open the door for him to become more of a regular in his Chelsea side, who look like they're going to have a new manager next season as well.

"It'll be a clean slate for everyone starting next season and I'm sure Chukwuemeka will be among a number of players hoping to impress and become regulars in that 11."

Chukwuemeka's reputation before joining was certainly a big one, given he had ten goals and eight assists in just 26 appearances for Villa's U18s, and perhaps he could be the ideal heir for Mount at Chelsea next season.