Chelsea have brought in a raft of different players across the duration of 2022/23, strengthening both last summer and in the January transfer window.

The Blues have spent close to £600 million since co-owner Todd Boehly came to the fore at Stamford Bridge, though that hasn't improved their standing in the Premier League, as they sit 12th in the table with just two games to go.

Some arrivals have been more successful than others, naturally, though there have also been some that haven't been afforded a proper opportunity to stake a claim for first-team action.

Carney Chukwuemeka would fall into the latter category since his £20 million move from Aston Villa, with things not going to plan for the 19-year-old since his move to west London.

What's the latest news involving Carney Chukwuemeka?

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Dean Jones thinks that Chukwuemeka will try and force his way back into the reckoning at Chelsea next term.

Jones told FFC when asked about the possibility of Chukwuemeka being sent out on loan: "I mean, some players are going to go out on loan. Chukwuemeka absolutely didn't join Chelsea with the intention of being sent out on loan the following year. That's not in line with what he was sold when he joined Chelsea. He joined this club because he felt there was a good path for him into the first team and he's got every intention to try and make that happen."

So, it looks as if Boehly has sold Chukwuemeka a dream as it's now been reported that the midfielder is being lined up for a loan.

In 2022/23, the youngster has made just 13 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt, demonstrating that he has a right to be frustrated with his lack of involvement at his current employers.

Chelsea have recently refused to release £100k-a-week ace Chukwuemeka to play in the Under-20 World Cup for England, as per The Daily Mail, something that would've given him more exposure in a high-stakes environment.

Blues' caretaker boss Frank Lampard explained the decision not to let Chukwuemeka join up with his international teammates, stating: "He's a Chelsea player and we have injuries in that area. It was a big move for him and he hasn't managed to get many minutes, but hopefully there's an opportunity for him in these three games. Where we have lost players we need him to stay. There's a possibility he can join up at the end of the season if the England get through to the next stages so that might mean the best of both worlds in an ideal way."

The light at the end of the tunnel may be there for Chukwuemeka to get some minutes under his belt at Chelsea, though the playmaker who was labelled as "exciting" by former boss Graham Potter earlier this term will feel like he was sold a dream that hasn't been delivered on at Stamford Bridge so far.

Despite being utilised sparingly, WhoScored notes that the ex-Aston Villa protege has recorded an average pass accuracy of 84.7%, demonstrating that he can be trusted with the ball in tight spaces.

In 2021/22, when he was getting more first-team openings at Aston Villa, Chukwuemeka managed an average match rating of 7.24/10, according to the same outlet, which is probably a big reason why Chelsea batted off stiff competition from the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan to secure his signature.

Looking forward, pre-season could be the perfect chance to show his qualities to whoever assumes the managerial vacancy at Chelsea, which is likely to be Mauricio Pochettino as things stand.