A "very big" Chelsea player is wanted by Serie A giants AC Milan in the January transfer window, and it's apparently "inevitable" that he departs Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea players who appear set to leave in January

Both Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka appear certainties for the exit door once we reach the beginning of 2025, and there are a couple of other names attracting attention from outside the doors of Cobham.

Chelsea are encouraging teams to move for Chilwell, who is out of Enzo Maresca's plans and excluded from their Premier League matchday squads right now, while it is believed Barcelona are eyeing a move for Chukwuemeka as Hansi Flick looks to bolster his midfield.

"The two names mentioned by our source is [Romeo] Lavia and Chukwuemeka, with Barcelona showing an interest in both players," wrote journalist Simon Phillips via his Substack recently, when explaining Barca's interest in the Englishman.

"There has also been agent contact, which we believe will be for Chukwuemeka as he is the player who is available in January.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

"As for Lavia, we checked in with other club sources and they have said there is ‘absolutely ZERO chance’ Chelsea would even entertain an enquiry for the 20-year-old right now and he is a huge part of the future of the club and someone who the club and Enzo Maresca see as vital for their plans and project going forward. Quite simply, they would tell Barcelona ‘not for sale at any price’ if an enquiry would come in. This will come as no surprise to anyone, thankfully.

"For Chukwuemeka though, Chelsea would be willing to hold talks over a sale."

There are reports that Crystal Palace have approached Chelsea over Mykhailo Mudryk's availability as well. Meanwhile, a fresh report from this morning has shared an update on Cesare Casadei's future.

Casadei certain to leave Chelsea in January

The Italian has played more often than the likes of Chilwell and Chukwuemeka, with Maresca even praising him earlier this season.

However, Milan Live now write that Casadei's exit from Chelsea is "inevitable" in January, with Paulo Fonseca's side setting their sights on bringing in the midfielder to shore up their own options.

"I am very happy with the way he is playing. I had Cesare last year, and he was playing a little bit in different position," said Maresca on Casadei in October.

“This year, we are using him like a holding midfielder. The reason why is because I think we go in the direction where the middle you need physical players. Cesare is very big, physically strong and helps us when we want to press. On the ball, he is improving a lot. Tonight he played one touch, so we are very happy. For him, it’s the same as the rest; many things he can do better but he is in the right direction.”