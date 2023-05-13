Chelsea and Nottingham Forest shared the points in an entertaining draw at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling was back to his imperious best, netting his first Premier League goals since New Year's Day against the same opponents via a brilliant brace in a rare showing of attacking quality for the Blues.

The winger will deservedly receive the plaudits for his fabulous performance, but Trevoh Chalobah, who is currently deputising out of position for the sidelined Reece James - with the defender ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to injury - was also fantastic.

How did Trevoh Chalobah play against Nottingham Forest?

The 23-year-old has endured an extremely difficult campaign, only starting 15 Premier League games, whilst registering just the 22nd-best average rating in the West London outfit’s squad (6.51).

However, the centre-back excelled against the Reds and justified Frank Lampard’s decision to field him in the starting lineup in an unfamiliar area of the pitch.

The former Ipswich Town loanee was fantastic defensively as he registered four clearances, two tackles, wasn't dribbled past, as well as winning all his ground and aerial duels.

The youngster has always shown this promise and when he was loaned to Lorient for the 2020/21 season, he averaged the most interceptions per game (2.4) in the squad.

The defender was also magnificent in attacking areas, managing 125 touches, two key passes, one accurate cross, and three successful dribbles.

Interestingly, he ranks in the top 16% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers over the past 365 days for progressive carries, as well as the highest 19% for touches in the attacking penalty area, as per FBref. These statistics indicate that he is comfortable when in possession and has an underrated ability for popping up in dangerous attacking areas.

Due to Todd Boehly’s extraordinary lavish spending, the reportedly incoming Mauricio Pochettino is to inherit a hideously bloated squad, but the academy starlet, who has been at Chelsea since 2007, should be kept in the squad for his versatility and reliability.

Furthermore, fellow centre-backs Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly are both over 30 years old, and with two seasons of senior first-team football experience at Stamford Bridge under his belt, Chalobah could be a useful asset next season.

As someone who is accustomed to the surroundings in a period of extreme change, he is a fountain of stability that will be much appreciated next term.