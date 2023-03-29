Chelsea's attitude towards academy talents has changed for the better in recent years, with a number of top youngsters establishing themselves as regulars at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah have all featured heavily under Graham Potter so far this campaign having progressed through the ranks at the west London side and look set to be a big part of the future, despite the eye-watering sums spent on new players since the arrival of Todd Boehly.

There was perhaps concern about the pathway for young players at Stamford Bridge but Boehly has made it clear that he wants to build for the future and backed that up by sanctioning a new deal for academy talent Charlie Webster back in January.

Who is Charlie Webster?

The 19-year-old midfielder has been a regular for both the U18s and U21s in recent seasons and was attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund among others but committed his future to the Blues earlier this year, signing a contract until the summer of 2024.

Webster's performances in the Premier League 2 this season, where he has five goals in 17 appearances from midfield, suggest that he is more than ready for the step-up to senior football, and he could be best served by a loan spell away next season.

Journalist Adam Newson was full of praise for the teenager earlier in the season after a strong performance in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City U21s in August.

He said: "Wonderful work from Charlie Webster in the build-up. Touch and awareness to escape City pressure and continue the Chelsea attack was top drawer."

Considering he is already starring in Premier League 2 having only turned 19 a couple of months ago, Webster could easily follow in the footsteps of some of Chelsea's best academy graduates, and may soon be handed his debut by Potter.

However, it is a Chelsea legend in Frank Lampard who he will surely be aiming to emulate, as his impressive goalscoring record from midfield suggests that he could perform a similar role to the former England star, having managed nine goals and six assists in his time with the U18s.

Chelsea signed Lampard from West Ham in 2001 for £11m and went on to establish himself as one of the best to ever do it in England, contributing a phenomenal 211 goals and 145 assists in 648 appearances for the Blues.

Any young player at Chelsea will be aware of Lampard's reputation and Webster's style of play and obvious potential suggests that he is one of few at Stamford Bridge who could perform a similar role to the now 44-year-old at Stamford Bridge in the future.