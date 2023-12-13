Some figures at Chelsea are reportedly "arguing" that they should sell a star player next month in order to raise funds for January transfers.

Pochettino's transfer plans for Chelsea

Backed by owner Todd Boehly and the club's directors over last summer, manager Mauricio Pochettino saw close to £400 million invested in new Chelsea signings to bolster his squad.

A plethora of players also departed Stamford Bridge in what was a major shake up before the start of this Premier League season. However, the club's constant transfer activity since Boehly's takeover is yet to bear fruit on the field.

Chelsea languish in mid-table with just five wins from their opening 16 matches. Sunday's defeat at Everton was the Blues' 18th of 2023, and they just can't seem to ignite a consistent run of winning form right now.

There appear to be problems both at the back and going forward, with reports suggesting Chelsea could dip back into the transfer market to solve these problems.

Indeed, Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign a proven goalscorer, while it's believed Pochettino is also planning to bring in a new centre-back with Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah potentially leaving soon.

The Chelsea boss has also publicly told club chiefs to consider new transfers in January, specifically to solve their lack of aggression.

"Maybe we need to do something," said Pochettino on Chelsea transfers after their defeat to Everton (via football.london).

"Some movement that is a thing to analyse with the sporting director, the owner and to change the dynamic and to improve in the second part of the season because we need to be more aggressive. It is not only to dominate and play well, it is to compete better but we cannot show this lack of concentration and concede the goal we conceded. We were punished too much today, too many positive things, I know it is difficult to talk about positive things in this position."

While it appears the west Londoners could be active next month, they must also consider FFP after such heavy spending in 2023 already.

Chelsea consider "shock" Gallagher sale

According to The Daily Mail and journalist Matt Hughes, Chelsea have FFP in mind and may need to operate on a sell-to-buy basis. To fund Pochettino's transfer kitty, the outlet also claims star man Conor Gallagher could be nominated for the chopping block.

Indeed, some Chelsea chiefs are arguing they should sell Gallagher in January while the time is right. The Englishman, who's started 15 league matches under Pochettino as a mainstay, also has just 18 months remaining on his contract. This has prompted Stamford Bridge figures to consider what The Mail describe as a "shock" January sale.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League stats - 2023/2024 (via WhoScored) Passing accuracy - 90.7% Shots per game - 1 Key passes per game - 1.5 Successful take-ons per game - 1 Passes per game - 52

The 23-year-old has been one of Pochettino's shining lights with four assists in the league, and is arguably one of the success stories of Chelsea's season given just how heavily-linked he was with an exit in the summer. He's even been called a "game-changer" by ex-Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas, and one can't help but feel it would be a mistake to cash in.